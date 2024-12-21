7 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month

As December winds down, Prime Video is gearing up to say goodbye to some critically acclaimed movies. While the streaming service continues to introduce new content to keep us entertained, it's always tough when some of our favorite movies leave the platform. If you're looking to squeeze in a few more movies before they disappear at the end of the month, now’s the time to act.

Whether you're in the mood for a dark sci-fi thriller based on a Stephen King novel or Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic “The Terminator”, Prime Video has something to offer. So, here are the seven best movies you need to watch on Prime Video before they leave.

And if you're still craving more, don’t forget to explore the fresh new releases recently added to Prime Video in December 2024.

‘The Mist’ (2007)

The Mist (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

You may have heard of “The Mist” and its absolutely shocking ending. If you haven’t, I won’t spoil it but it’s bound to make your jaw drop. Plus, this has to be the one movie with the most “Walking Dead” actors, and as a fan of the apocalyptic show, it’s interesting watching the actors interact in a dark horror-thriller about a mysterious fog that takes over a town.

“The Mist” is about a mysterious, dense mist that rolls in, trapping a group of townspeople inside a supermarket. As the mist spreads, it becomes evident that deadly, otherworldly creatures lurk within, killing anyone who ventures outside. In the supermarket, fear and paranoia take hold, leading to internal conflict.

Religious fanatic Mrs. Carmody (Marcia Gay Harden) gains influence by claiming the mist is a divine punishment and advocating for human sacrifices to appease God. The group becomes increasingly divided, torn between those who follow her and those seeking more rational survival strategies.

Watch on Prime Video until December 30

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Dune’ (2021)

Dune Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Dune” hardly needs an introduction— it's widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time. With six wins at the 94th Academy Awards and nominations in four additional categories, its brilliance speaks for itself. If you somehow haven’t yet experienced this sci-fi epic, consider this your sign to watch it now that it’s leaving Prime Video.

Set in a distant future where noble families vie for control of vital planets, “Dune” focuses on the desert world of Arrakis, the only source of “spice,” a rare substance crucial for space travel and galactic power. The story follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the heir of House Atreides, as his family is granted stewardship of Arrakis by the Emperor. Unbeknownst to them, this is a trap orchestrated by their rivals, House Harkonnen, with the Emperor’s secret support.

When the Harkonnens launch a devastating attack, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), are forced to flee into the dangerous desert. Paul must now embrace his mysterious connection to the planet’s native Fremen people and their belief that he is a prophesied savior.

Watch on Prime Video until December 31

‘The Batman’ (2022)

THE BATMAN – Main Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Batman” is a dark, gritty reimagining of the legendary superhero, with Robert Pattinson delivering a captivating take on the iconic DC character. Watching it in theaters was a genuinely thrilling experience, one that still gives me the same adrenaline rush every time I rewatch it. I even binged “The Penguin” to get my fix while I wait for the highly anticipated sequel “The Batman 2."

Set during Bruce Wayne’s second year as Batman, the movie focuses on his efforts to fight crime in Gotham City while grappling with the city’s deep corruption and his own sense of purpose. When a mysterious killer known as the Riddler begins targeting Gotham’s elite, leaving cryptic clues at each crime scene, Batman teams up with Detective James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) to uncover the truth. The investigation unravels a web of lies involving Gotham’s most powerful figures, including connections to Bruce’s family legacy.

Watch on Prime Video until December 31

‘The Terminator’ (1984)

The Terminator (1984) Official Trailer - Arnold Schwarzenegge Movie - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video adds a bunch of classic movies every month, but the streamer also gets rid of a bunch too. One classic that you need to watch before it leaves is “The Terminator” (even if you’ve streamed it this month already). Although director James Cameron would go on to create bigger, bolder, and more successful movies in the years ahead, none would capture the essence of his filmmaking style quite like “The Terminator."

The movie is set in a dystopian future where machines, controlled by an AI called Skynet, have risen against humanity. To prevent humanity's resistance leader, John Connor, from being born, Skynet sends a deadly cyborg assassin, the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), back in time to 1984 to kill his mother, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). In response, the human resistance sends Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), a soldier from the future, to protect Sarah. As the Terminator relentlessly hunts Sarah, she and Kyle must evade its near-indestructible pursuit while uncovering her pivotal role in humanity's survival.

Watch on Prime Video until December 31

‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is unfortunately losing the first four “Indiana Jones” movies, but there’s one you definitely need to watch. As the first film in the franchise, “Raiders of the Lost Ark" perfectly embodies the spirit of this iconic action-adventure series. It’s my personal favorite and it will always remain one of the most fun movies ever.

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” introduces the iconic archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford). Set in 1936, the story follows Indy as he is tasked by U.S. government agents to locate the biblical Ark of the Covenant, believed to grant immense power, before it falls into the hands of the Nazis. Indy goes on a globe-trotting quest, facing dangerous traps, rival archaeologists, and Nazi forces. Along the way, he reconnects with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), a spirited and resourceful woman from his past, who becomes his ally.

Watch on Prime Video until December 31

‘Skyfall’ (2012)

SKYFALL - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

You can never go wrong with a “James Bond” movie. That said, binge-watching the franchise can be a challenge, with the movies constantly shifting between streaming platforms. And now, Prime Video is losing several classics. If I had to pick one to recommend, it would be “Skyfall," the 23rd installment in the series and, in my opinion, one of the most thrilling entries.

“Skyfall” begins with a mission gone wrong, leading to Bond (Daniel Craig) being presumed dead and a hard drive containing the identities of undercover MI6 agents falling into enemy hands. When MI6 comes under attack by a cyber-terrorist, Bond resurfaces and is tasked with tracking down the mastermind, Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), a former MI6 operative seeking revenge against M, Bond's superior. As Bond follows the trail from Istanbul to Shanghai and ultimately to Silva’s lair, he uncovers Silva’s deeply personal vendetta against M, stemming from feelings of betrayal.

Watch on Prime Video until December 31

‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ (2018)

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video recently got this overlooked crime thriller, and it’s sadly already leaving the platform. “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” is a tense and gritty crime thriller that continues the story of the U.S. government’s covert war on drug cartels. It’s technically a sequel to “Sicario," but you can watch it without having seen the first one.

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” explores the escalating violence at the U.S.-Mexico border as cartels are discovered to be smuggling terrorists into the United States. To counter this new threat, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) enlists Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), a mercenary with a personal vendetta against the cartels. Their mission involves orchestrating a false flag operation to incite a war between rival cartels, which includes kidnapping Isabel Reyes (Isabela Merced), the teenage daughter of a cartel kingpin. However, as the mission spirals out of control, Alejandro’s moral compass clashes with the brutal objectives of his superiors.

Watch on Prime Video until December 31