The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free

News
By published

'Igor' is a family-friendly comedy with a surprising amount of bite

Igor
(Image credit: MGM Studios)

Looking for a movie to watch with the kids that won't make you feel like your teeth are rotting from the sweetness? Want it to stray from the beaten path a bit? "Igor" might be just the hidden gem you need — and the best part is, it’s available now to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

This 2008 kids' comedy quickly became one of my favorites after I gave it a chance outside of Halloween. Initially, a bargain bin Walmart find, its crisp animation lured me in and Louis Prima soundtrack hooked me.

Now I watch it once a year to put a big grin on my face, no matter the season. It's the perfect gothic fairy tale for family movie night or anyone in the mood for something different. And it's a little sassier than you might expect.

If you're interested in something adorable that isn't under the Disney or Illumination umbrella — both of which are becoming increasingly played out when it comes to kids' media — it's well worth checking out, especially when you don't have to spend a dime.

What's 'Igor' about?

The kingdom of Malaria is a land of perpetual storms that's ruled by evil scientists. In Malaria, inventing doomsday devices is a national pastime, and hunchbacked lab assistants, all named “Igor”, are considered second-class citizens who serve their assigned mad scientists.

One specific Igor (John Cusack), is one such assistant with big dreams of his own. Tired of being just a yes man, he works to become an evil scientist himself and win the kingdom’s annual Evil Science Fair.

The fledgling inventor comes up with weird companions like Scamper (Steve Buscemi), a cynical immortal rabbit, and Brain (Sean Hayes), a not-so-bright brain in a jar. When Igor's master Dr. Glickenstein (John Cleese) is unexpectedly out of the picture, Igor takes the opportunity to bring his masterpiece to life.

With the help of Scamper and Brain, he assembles a giant creature from spare parts. But things don’t go quite as planned. Instead of an evil monster, Igor ends up with Eva (Molly Shannon), a gentle girl who'd rather be an actress. How do you win an Evil Science Fair with a monster who refuses to be evil?

Igor tries to coach Eva into acting scary, punctuated with an excellent soundtrack, much of which comes from trumpeter Prima. Meanwhile, the villainous Dr. Schadenfreude (Eddie Izzard) plots to steal Igor’s creation.

Good must always triumph always evil, of course, even if the good is also "evil," and that's what happens in this fun, slightly creepy little story.

Why you should stream 'Igor'

I remember stumbling upon "Igor" one rainy weekend at Walmart, and it felt like finding a hidden gem. It’s not your typical animated movie where everything is sanitized, brightly colored and innocent. Its darkly comedic vibe makes it stand out, as does its unique character designs.

Let's be honest: The characters are kind of ugly. But that ugliness makes the movie cute, in a way, and I appreciated that very much.

But what really hooked me was the unique twist on the classic “mad scientist” trope. Instead of focusing on the evil geniuses, it gives their underappreciated assistants some time in the spotlight. Igor himself is instantly relatable as someone who dreams of breaking out of his assigned role and proving he’s more than just a henchman.

And then there’s Scamper, the immortal rabbit, who wants to die so badly but just can't. Buschemi absolutely steals every scene he’s in with his sarcasm and surprisingly dark lines. I remember laughing out loud at his deadpan delivery more times than I can count, but mostly at the absurdity of how a suicidal rabbit got added to a children's movie...and how well it works.

The voice cast is another reason why Igor is worth streaming, though, especially if you like a who's who of voice acting in the celebrity world. John Cusack, Eddie Izzard, Jennifer Coolidge, Molly Shannon, and even Jay Leno bring so much personality to their characters. Izzard is a riot as Dr. Schadenfreude, and only he could bring this over-the-top character to life the way he does.

I'm a softy, though. And one of the biggest things I appreciate about "Igor" is the relationship between Igor and Eva. It's unexpectedly touching, with a dynamic that's genuinely fun to watch.

The film’s message that you don’t have to be what the world expects of you really resonated with me. It feels good to break out; it feels good to be different. And sometimes, all of those things that make you you should be celebrated.

Need a break from the usual kiddie fare? "Igor" is streaming for free on The Roku Channel, so be sure to check it out.

Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more.

