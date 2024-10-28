New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are led by the return of one of last year's surprise hit shows.

"The Diplomat" was one of Netflix's biggest hit original shows last year, in no small part due to lead actress Keri Russell. The show didn't garner many awards, but Russell did earn an Emmy nomination for her performance as Katherine "Kate" Wyler, the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to the U.K.

On the movie front, there are a couple of can't-miss documentaries this week. "Martha" tells the story of Martha Stewart's rise and fall and already has some positive reviews. Then there's "It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football," which tells the shocking tale of an unwanted kiss that the whole world saw.

For more to watch, check out our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week and don't forget to check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in October. Stay tuned for later in the week when we reveal everything new to Netflix in November!

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Diplomat' season 2

The Diplomat: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We've already talked about it, but "The Diplomat" is the must-watch show of the week on Netflix. It stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.

In season 1, Kate was new to her role, but in season 2, she's already hardened by several crises. Chief among these was an attack on a U.K. naval vessel that turned into a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of the U.K. government. Now, Kate will have to prove that the conspiracy is real, all while fending off a new political rival — U.S. Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 31

'Martha'

Martha | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Martha Stewart has always been an icon. It just ... hasn't always been for the right reasons. First, she rose to fame as a model and later as a tastemaker when it came to homes, entertaining, cuisine and more. But then came an insider trading scandal that ultimately landed her in prison.

Now though, she's back to being an influencer, often with the help of her friend Snoop Dogg. So perhaps there's never been a better time for a documentary covering her rise, fall and rise again. "Martha" is directed by R.J. Cutler and features interviews with Stewart and her inner circle, as well as Stewart’s private archives of diaries, letters, and some never-seen-before footage.

Watch on Netflix from Oct. 30

'Time Cut'

Time Cut | Madison Bailey & Antonia Gentry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Looking for a slasher flick to keep spooky season alive this Halloween? Then this might be the Netflix movie for you this week.

"Time Cut" stars Madison Bailey as Lucy Field. Lucy is a high school senior and an amateur inventor. One day, she accidentally finds a time machine. This unexpected discovery finally allows her to travel back to 2003, the year her sister Summer (Antonia Gentry) was murdered by an unknown killer. Can she save her sister? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch on Netflix from Oct. 30

'Tom Papa: Home Free'

Tom Papa: Home Free | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tom Papa is a multi-hyphenate — a comedian-radio show host-TV show host-writer whose career in comedy goes all the way back to working with Jerry Seinfeld back in the early 1990s.

Now, Papa is on his seventh comedy special and his third one for Netflix. Filmed at the Warner Theater in D.C., "Tom Papa: Home Free" features Papa riffing on everything from hot showers to finally living free from having kids in the house and more.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 29

Outrage over Spain football chief’s kiss for World Cup winner | Al Jazeera Newsfeed - YouTube Watch On

On August 20, 2023, the Spanish national team won its first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup. Given that women's football was illegal during the Franco regime, this should have been a massive moment for the country. Especially since the achievement made Spain just one of two countries to win both a men's and women's World Cup.

But shortly after winning things quickly became about something darker. In the celebration, Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Spain's star forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips, and it quickly became clear this wasn't a consensual kiss. The fallout was severe and is still ongoing. Don't miss this documentary that explores it all.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 1

Everything new on Netflix: Oct 28-Nov 3

OCTOBER 28

"Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges" season 1

"Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show"

OCTOBER 29

"Tom Papa: Home Free" (Netflix comedy special)

From the sheer bliss of a hot shower to the saucy joys of an empty nest, Tom Papa tackles aging, parenthood and more in this witty comedy special.

"Botched" seasons 2-3

OCTOBER 30

"Go Ahead, Brother" (PL) (Netflix series)

A dismissed special ops officer struggles to adapt to his new role in retail security — until he spots a way to solve his financial troubles.

"The Law According to Lidia Poët" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

As Lidia continues to advocate for equality, the arrival of a new prosecutor shakes her world and Enrico considers a major change in his vocation.

"The Manhattan Alien Abduction" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A woman claims to have been abducted from her bedroom in Manhattan. This docuseries explores whether it was an elaborate hoax — or proof of alien life.

"Martha" (Netflix documentary)

Through intimate and revealing interviews with the icon herself and those from her inner circle, R.J. Cutler's definitive documentary on Martha Stewart traces her rise from teenage model to her reign as the original influencer and America’s first self-made female billionaire.

"Time Cut" (Netflix film)

A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future?

OCTOBER 31

"The Diplomat" season 2 (Netflix series)

When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government.

"Murder Mindfully" (DE) (Netflix series)

When mafia lawyer Björn attends a mindfulness class to find a better work-life balance, he discovers surprising new coping strategies — including murder.

NOVEMBER 1

"Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase" (Netflix family)

Best friends Brooklyn and Malibu race across Europe to solve a mystery when a show horse is stolen while they're on vacation in the English countryside.

"It's All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

Spanish footballers come together for the first time to relive the turbulent 2023 Women's World Cup and the kiss that overshadowed their victory.

"Let Go" (SE) (Netflix film)

A jaded mother makes a last-ditch effort to keep her family together by taking them on a trip to their teenage daughter's pole dancing competition.



"60 Days In: Season 7"

"A Paris Christmas Waltz"

"Fall Into Winter"

"Free State of Jones"

"Goosebumps"

"Just Go With It"

"Love in the Wild: Season 2"

"Maid in Manhattan"

"Mr. Peabody & Sherman"

"Oblivion"

"Pompeii"

"The Scorpion King"

"Sixteen Candles"

"Superbad"

"The Whale"

"Whiplash"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/31/24

"Bride of Chucky"

"Child's Play 2"

"Child's Play 3"

"Cult of Chucky"

"Curse of Chucky"

"Dark Waters"

"Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat"

"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"

"Eat Pray Love"

"Hellboy"

"Identity Thief"

"Jack Reacher"

"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back"

"Jumanji"

"Key & Peele" seasons 1-3

"La La Land"

"Magic Mike"

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail"

"Mr. Deeds"

"Save the Last Dance"

"Seed of Chucky "

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"The Expendables"

"The Expendables 2"

"The Expendables 3"

"The Wedding Planner"

"The Young Victoria"

"World War Z"