'Shoresy' is back on Hulu for season 4 — this is the funniest show you can stream right now

"Shoresy" was one of my favorite finds of last year. Few things made me laugh as hard as this comedy spin-off about a semi-pro hockey player in Northern Ontario. Admittedly, season 3 was probably the weakest, but the first two are incredible, and the third is still very good.

So it's no shock that "Shoresy" season 4 was going to be at the top of my watchlist when it was released on Hulu this Wednesday (Feb. 26). Especially since the entire season is just six 30(ish)-minute (episodes. Seriously, I watched the entire thing within 12 hours. It's not a big commitment, even if you've never seen the show before. The previous three seasons are also just six 30-minute episodes a piece, so you could easily binge-watch the entire series in no time.

And you should. While the show is very Canadian, you don't need to be a Leafs fan to get the humor. Plus, the show's themes are universally accessible, including in season 4, where Shoresy (Jared Keeso) has to come to terms with a major life change, becoming a mentor for kids and finally getting the world of his dreams.

But if you're not already sold, here's why you need to start streaming "Shoresy" season 4 on Hulu right now.

Potential spoilers for "Shoresy" beyond this point

What is 'Shoresy' season 4 about?

"Shoresy" stars Jared Keeso as Shoresy, a crass ice hockey veteran who originally appeared in Keeso's other hit Canadian sitcom "Letterkenny." He's since left the small, fictional town of Letterkenny for the very real Northern Ontario metropolis of Sudbury to play for the Sudbury Bulldogs.

The series starts with the Bulldogs in freefall, languishing in the basement of the four-team Triple A-level Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO). To turn things around, Shoresy begs team boss Nat (Tasya Teles) to give him the reins and turn the team around. He does, and in the third season, they finally win the NOSHO.

But that win comes at a cost, and Shoresy has to face reality and hang up the skates. That's where season 4 begins — entirely in the offseason — with Shoresy trying to figure out the next step in his life while his former teammates spend the entire summer partying and celebrating their win, perhaps too much.

'Shoresy' may be Canadian but it's universally accessible

Full disclosure, this show is not made for international audiences. It's a Canadian comedy made explicitly for Canadians, emphasis on explicit. In season 4 alone there's more than one karaoke scene involving a song by a Canadian artist and characters speak a mix of languages, including French, English and whatever "Newfie" language that Hitch (Terry Ryan) is speaking.

It's also often vulgar. There are scantily clad women and plenty of references to sex (though no nudity). But the most profane thing is probably the recurring bit where Shoresy in his side gig as a youth league hockey repeatedly insults the players allegedly desperate mothers while also insinuating that he's slept with them constantly.

But the thing is, Shoresy doesn't do anything of the sort. While his teammates are constantly philandering, Shoresy only has eyes for Laura Mohr (Camille Sullivan), a single mother who plays hard to get with Shoresy, developing a remarkable sweet and wholesome romantic relationship with the hard-nosed hockey vet.

That's what makes this show really work. It's vulgar, it's funny, but it also isn't afraid to get deep about real, meaningful aspects of life. It's why even though there are constant jokes and references aimed at Canadians you won't stop laughing at — and loving — this show. So go stream season 4 now that all six episodes are available on Hulu.

