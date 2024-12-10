Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

As any Netflix subscriber will know, the streaming service is home to a vast library of shows and movies. With a content cache that big, you face many questions, including the constant conundrum: How on earth do you decide what to watch next?

If you rely on the Netflix Top 10 for quick and easy streaming suggestions, you'll know that you can't always trust the most popular shows and movies to be up to scratch; that's why we keep such a close eye on what's in the Top 10 here at Tom's Guide.

We regularly highlight three of the very best shows that you should be streaming. Right now, that list includes a brand-new Netflix spy thriller that rocketed to the top spot, a conspiracy thriller that split opinions on release, and a festive holiday special from one of the biggest pop stars going. Honorable mention also goes to "A Man on the Inside," but it's been in the chart for weeks, and we're in the biz of having three picks, and it was time for something new.

Not seeing anything you think you'd like? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix shows or everything new on Netflix this month for tons more streaming recommendations. Otherwise, you can find some more info about our picks (and the full Top 10) listed below.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 10.

Best shows in the Netflix Top 10

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'

If you're a fan of Sabrina Carpenter's innuendo-laden, chart-topping pop stylings, Netflix has served up an early Christmas gift, in the form of the popstar's incredibly fun holiday variety music special, "A Nonsense Christmas."

The festive feature sees the pop icon performing songs from her EP, fruitcake, plus some covers of holiday classics, unexpected duets, comedy skits, and appearances from a range of special guests including Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Tyla and more.

Watch "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" on Netflix

'Black Doves'

An explosive, Christmassy thriller was clearly what Netflix fans wanted to watch at this time of year, as "Black Doves" has been clinging onto the No. 1 spot ever since it hit our screens last week.

The series takes us to London for an action-packed espionage story revolving around Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a professional spy who has been passing on her politician husband's secrets to the "Black Doves" organization for the last 10 years. Helen lands herself in hot water when her secret lover is murdered, prompting her — along with her old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) — to set out to find out who killed him, and why.

Watch "Black Doves" on Netflix now

'The Madness'

Like "A Man on the Inside", Stephen Belber's "The Madness" clearly has some real staying power, as it's still clinging on to a spot high in the Netflix Top 10 this week. The series follows media pundit, Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo), a minor celebrity who finds himself at the heart of a deadly conspiracy. While on a solo work sabbatical deep in the Poconos woods, he stumbles onto a murder scene.

Muncie finds himself framed for the killing and is soon embroiled in a fight for his life. Cue a twist-filled ride where Muncie tries to clear his own name and unravel the growing mystery before it's too late.

Watch "The Madness" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Black Doves" "The Madness" "The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On" "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?" "A Man on the Inside" "Fortune Feimster: Crushing It" "The Later Daters" "Is It Cake? Holiday"