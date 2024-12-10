Henry Cavill just shared a big 'Warhammer' production update — this could be Prime Video's next major hit

Henry Cavill has just given us a big update about progress on the Prime Video Warhammer 40,000 adaptation.

Two years ago, Amazon announced that they'd secured global rights to Warhammer 40,000 from Games Workshop, and that "Witcher" alum Henry Cavill (and noted Warhammer fan) was set to "star in and executive produce the Warhammer 40,000 franchise" across its productions (per the original announcement).

Since then, we've not heard too much more about the project... until today (December 10). Cavill — who was recently seen in "Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" — took to Instagram this morning to share the news that he and the "Warhammer" team have found "a fantastic place to start our Universe".

Sharing the news alongside a selfie outside the Jersey store where he first purchased a Warhammer model more than 30 years ago, he confirmed that more news was to come in due time.

Cavill's full statement reads: "My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world.

"Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!"

What is this new 'Warhammer' project?

While neither Cavill (nor the Warhammer Community Blog) were willing to give away what the nature of "Project One" would be, a recent Deadline report suggests Amazon's take on Warhammer 40K will begin with a TV series.

According to their sources, a mini-room was assembled to decide on the right creative direction. This resulted in the decision to kick things off with a TV show, which will presumably air on Prime Video. Per the report, a showrunner has not yet been confirmed.

Wondering when this potential TV show will arrive? Well, the Warhammer Community blog post about the news does note that the project won't hit screens "for some years." However, don't be too disheartened; the same article also teases that they have "synopsis and ordering for the stories we're going to tell." Yes, that's stories plural.

What this means, in practice, is that there are clearly grand plans for this Warhammer project to be a major hit. Games Workshop says "everyone involved is las-focused on getting it all just right", and if this first project delivers, we could be watching Warhammer 40K shows and movies for years to come.