5 best new movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and more

A new month means plenty of new movies debuting across the best streaming services. But with so many options for what to watch, it can be difficult to narrow down which movies are worth the hype.

Leading the list of what to watch this weekend is the highly anticipated "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux" on paid video-on-demand platforms. While it fell flat at the box office, fans of the original will no doubt be interested to see for themselves what the critics got right and wrong.

For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our list of the best new movies and shows to stream this weekend. So without further ado, let's dive into what to watch this weekend.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (PVOD)

Joker: Folie À Deux | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Joker: Folie à Deux" is already on streaming after its flop at the box office. But is this "Joker" sequel no one asked for really as bad as people say? You be the judge. Directed by Todd Phillip, "Joker: Folie à Deux" sees Joaquin Phoenix return as Arthur Fleck, now in custody at Arkham awaiting trial for killing a talk show host as the Joker.

Wasting away behind bars and struggling with his dual identity, he meets Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (Lady Gaga) at a music therapy session, and she proves to be just as deluded as he is, becoming his no. 1 groupie. The two kick off a twisted romance as Arthur's trial unfolds, but things aren't what they seem, especially as the proceedings take a deadly turn.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Music By John Williams’ (Disney Plus)

Music by John Williams | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Whether you're a fan or not, you've definitely heard his music. John Williams is the legendary composer behind some of Hollywood's most unforgettable scores, from “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park.” Produced by his long-time collaborator and friend Steven Spielberg, this new documentary on Disney Plus follows his career from his early days as a jazz pianist to his legacy as a film icon. Offering insights and context along the way are interviews from filmmakers and visionaries inspired by his work, including George Lucas, Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, Yo-Yo Ma and Branford Marsalis.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

'The Substance' (PVOD)

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters & On MUBI Now - YouTube Watch On

Halloween may have come and gone, but this buzzy body horror movie is not one to miss. Though fair warning: It's not for the faint of heart. From 'Revenge' director Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" is a high-concept, low-budget movie that satirizes how Hollywood demonizes aging by way of some truly gnarly body horror.

Demi Moore Stars as Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading star who faces a devastating blow when she's fired from her TV aerobics show on her 50th birthday. Distressed and pushed out of Hollywood, she jumps at the chance when a laboratory offers a new experimental black-market drug that promises to transform her into a younger version of herself. Of course, like any monkey's paw deal, this one comes with some unforeseen side effects, as Elisabeth is horrified to discover.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon

'Time Cut' (Netflix)

Time Cut | Madison Bailey & Antonia Gentry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another flick to keep the spooky vibes going is "Time Cut," a new-age slasher movie with a time-traveling twist. "Outer Banks" star Madison Bailey plays Lucy Field, a teenage girl who gets thrown back to the far-off year of 2003 after finding a time machine. That same year, her sister Summer (Antonia Gentry) was murdered by a serial killer in a case that's long gone cold. Lucy decides to take a stab at rewriting history and sets off to find the killer and save her sister.

While it likely won't join the ranks of Netflix's best original movies this year, "Time Cut" is a light-hearted slasher flick with familiar faces from popular shows and enough nostalgic charm to keep you entertained. It's also light on gore since most of the actual kills happen off scream, making it ideal for horror fans looking for a more laidback watch.

Streaming now on Netflix

'Janet Planet' (Max)

Janet Planet | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

This coming-of-age drama from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker made a splash when it debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in September, and it's currently holding strong at a respectable 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes . Set in rural Massachusetts in the summer of 1991, it follows 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) and her single mother Janet (Julianne Nicholson), who tends to attract the worst kind of people.

"Janet Planet" is an unflinching personal examination of the fraught relationship between a mother and daughter, especially in those angst-filled preteen and teenage years. Based on the reviews, it's shaping up to be one of this year's sleeper hits.

Streaming now on Max