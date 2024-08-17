5 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more

We're halfway through August and summer is winding down, which means it's the perfect time to curl up on the couch and check out the latest movies across the best streaming services.

At Tom's Guide, we're here to help you figure out what to watch by narrowing down the best new movies to land on streaming. Leading the pack this week is the strongest entry in Ti West's horror trilogy "Pearl," which is now on Netflix, as well as the disaster thriller that got everyone buzzing this summer "Twisters" arriving on paid video-on-demand services. Speaking of this year's biggest movies, Max gets "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," the Sydney Sweeney-led horror movie "Immaculate" just landed on Hulu, and there's a new family-friendly movie on Netflix that's as deliciously comforting as a marmalade sandwich.

So let's go ahead and dive into the best new movies that just arrived on your favorite streaming services. For even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our round-up of the best new TV shows to stream this week.

'Pearl' (Netflix)

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Though technically the middle chapter of Ti West's trilogy, you don't have to have seen the first entry "X" to enjoy "Pearl." Set during the 1918 influence pandemic, Pearl (Mia Goth) feels stuck in her humble farm life with her ailing father (Matthew Sunderland) and overbearing mother Ruth (Tandi Wright). Her husband is serving in World War I, but instead of counting down the days until his return, Pearl has her heart set on leaving everything behind to become a Hollywood movie star.

As things begin to go wrong for Pearl, and she watches her chances at stardom crumble, let's just say that she doesn't handle rejection well. And I mean at all. This unsettling psychological horror film owes much of its success to Goth's exceptional lead performance, highlighted by one gripping monologue that truly showcases her remarkable talent.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Twisters' (PVOD)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of this summer's most striking blockbusters finally made its streaming debut this week. A standalone sequel to the 1996 hit "Twister," "Twisters" stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, a meteorologist from Oklahoma who relocates to New York City after a devastating encounter with a tornado takes out her fellow storm-chasers.

Five years later, Kate is working with the National Weather Service in New York when her former storm-chasing partner, Javi (Anthony Ramos), shows up and convinces her to return home and help his storm-tracking company during a tornado outbreak. Also along for the ride is the popular storm-chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), who is much more well-versed in meteorology than his charismatic online persona would imply. Together, they set out to solve a groundbreaking formula to disrupt tornadoes.

Buy or rent now on Amazon

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (Max)

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

It's time to get your war boys (and girls!) together for a high-octane origin story and witness "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" on Max. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a young Furiosa living in the still-thriving oasis known as the Green Place of Many Mothers back before it became the wasteland we saw in "Mad Max: Fury Road."

After she's ripped from her home by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), she's handed off as a peace offering to Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) and rises through the ranks of the Citadel. There, she bonds with her driving partner Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke), and the two begin to plan their escape just as Dementus explodes into her life once more.

Watch it now on Max

‘Immaculate’ (Hulu)

IMMACULATE | Official Trailer | In Cinemas March 22 - YouTube Watch On

While it's too early to say whether we have a new scream queen on our hands, "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney is off to a solid start with "Immaculate." This film follows American nun Cecilia (Sweeney), who, after surviving a near-death experience as a child, goes on to join a remote convent in the Italian countryside.

As she settles into her new surroundings, strange things start to happen, and it only gets weirder when she mysteriously winds up pregnant. Instead of sharing her confusion, everyone else in the convent hails it as a miracle. What starts as a spiritual journey quickly descends into a nightmare she can't escape as the convent’s twisted plans for her come to light.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Paddington' (Prime Video)

PADDINGTON â€“ Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

While you're waiting for "Paddington in Peru" to hit theaters, you can catch Paddington Bear's first adventure on Prime Video. Based on the iconic character created by English author Michael Bond, the original “Paddington” sees the eponymous bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) journey to England after an earthquake destroys his home in the Peruvian rainforest.

There, he's taken in by Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins) and named Paddington after the London train station. With their help, he sets out to find the explorer responsible for the iconic red hat he wears, all the while dodging a vengeful taxidermist (Nicole Kidman) who wants to display him in the Natural History Museum.

Watch it now on Prime Video