I just found the one vampire movie to watch after streaming ‘Nosferatu’ — and it’s incredibly dark

“Nosferatu” was one of my most anticipated theater releases, and I’m thrilled to say it didn’t disappoint. Everything about the gothic horror and muted colors in every scene, even the incredibly monotone camera shots, was perfect. Not to mention Lily-Rose Depp pouring her heart and soul into her performance, elevating this vampire movie to an entirely new level.

Now that “Nosferatu” is streaming on PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV (as of January 21), it’s the perfect time to keep the gothic chills going. If you’re still craving more vampire tales, I have just the recommendation: “The Last Voyage of the Demeter.”

While “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” might not have earned the same critical acclaim as “Nosferatu” (its 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes pales in comparison, though audiences were more generous with 74%), I can confidently say it’s worth your time. As a huge fan of vampire movies, this is one I would recommend to those seeking something steeped in dark, freakish horror.

Here’s why “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is the perfect watch on Paramount Plus after you’ve streamed “Nosferatu.”

What is ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ about?

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is inspired by a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s Dracula. It focuses on the doomed voyage of the merchant ship Demeter, which transports mysterious cargo from Carpathia to England. Among its cargo is a series of wooden crates, one of which contains Count Dracula himself.

The movie chronicles the ship’s crew as they encounter strange and horrifying events during their journey. Dracula slowly picks off the crew one by one, feeding on them and spreading terror aboard the isolated vessel. The story unfolds as a survival horror, with the crew desperately trying to combat the ancient evil and stay alive until they reach their destination.

Here’s why you should stream ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’

Don’t go into “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” expecting it to be on the same level as “Nosferatu,” because I can confidently say the latter is much better, both visually and in its storytelling. That said, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is still a carefully crafted and alluring piece of gothic horror. It knows exactly what it wants to be. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it never devolves into self-awareness or irony (a tricky balance that it manages to nail).

Vampire movies thrive on just the right mix of atmosphere, storytelling, and character depth. Atmosphere is probably the most crucial (in my opinion), with dark, gothic settings, moody lighting, and an eerie sound design that plays in your mind for days after. “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” ticks all of those boxes when it comes to creating something genuinely chilling.

With most of the movie taking place aboard the Demeter, the ship manages to feel both expansive and suffocating. You can pretty much predict how it’s going to play out: when there’s an obvious premise that screams “vampire on board,” you know the crew is doomed, one victim at a time. But that predictability doesn’t take away from the experience. It’s still an entertaining, sinister, and deliciously twisted vampire movie.

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” and “Nosferatu” share a lot of similarities, as both are rooted in Bram Stoker’s Dracula and center on the haunting presence of an incredibly powerful vampire. Though they differ in tone and style (“Nosferatu” is more surreal and iconic, while “Demeter” leans into suspense and action), they both stay true to the eerie, slow-burning tension that makes gothic horror so thrilling.

As I mentioned before, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” doesn’t quite reach the level of brilliance Robert Eggers achieves with “Nosferatu.” The characters didn’t leave much of an impression on me, and it lacks the sharp bite needed to distinguish itself in the crowded landscape of Dracula adaptations.

However, “Demeter” knows how to create a tragic story drenched in fake blood and featuring a downright terrifying monster. If you’re willing to overlook the shallow characters and somewhat choppy narrative, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” should be next on your watchlist.

Stream "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" on Paramount Plus (with Showtime).