Netflix legal thriller 'The Lincoln Lawyer' will return for season 4 — here's what we know

Good news, "Lincoln Lawyer" fans: Micky Haller won't be disappearing from Netflix just yet.

Yesterday (Jan. 21), Deadline revealed that the streaming service had renewed "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a fourth season. That wasn't all we learned, either: we also know that the 10-episode new season has actually been in the works for a while, and production on the popular legal drama is set to begin in February. If that news has you anxious to revisit it, now's a good time to stream "The Lincoln Lawyer's" first three seasons on Netflix.

"We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller and especially thrilled to once again be shooting 'The Lincoln Lawyer' in Los Angeles this time," showrunners Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told the publication.

"The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honored to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community,” they added.

What else do we know about 'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 4?

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Thanks to the announcement, we know that "The Lincoln Lawyer" season 4 will be based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly's series, "The Law of Innocence."

Naturally, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will be back to lead the show as Haller, but the major casting news right now is that Neve Campbell's Maggie McPherson — who was a guest star in season 3 — is due to appear in every single episode.

"The Law of Innocence" novel sees Mickey Haller facing a high-stakes race to clear his name. Following a big win, Haller's pulled over, and the cops discover the body of one of his former clients in the trunk. Locked away in a jail cell, he opts to defend himself, fighting both the case mounting against him while also trying to uncover the real culprit.

Unfortunately, we don't have a prospective release date for the new season yet, but with production due to begin soon, that may change. And seeing as the legal thriller's been a big hit — season 3 spent 5 weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for 5 weeks and bagged a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes — Netflix will surely be keen to have Haller tackling his next case ASAP.

If you need to find something new to stream while you wait for the show's return, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows like "The Lincoln Lawyer" that you can watch right now for more streaming recommendations.