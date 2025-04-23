'Enola Holmes 3' is officially greenlit at Netflix

Grab your magnifying glasses. "Enola Holmes 3" is officially on the way at Netflix.

The streamer as announced that production is now underway for the third installment of the popular mystery series starring everyone's favorite teen detective. Henry Cavill is returning as legendary detective (and Enola's brother) Sherlock Holmes, as is Helena Bonham Carter as the pair's mother Eudoria Holmes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this latest adventure finds Enola far from the familiar streets of Victorian London. Instead, the young sleuth is heading off to Malta, a new destination for a case that's more twisted than any Enola has encountered before.

Louis Partridge will also reprise his role as Lord Tewkesbury, with Himesh Patel coming back as Dr. John Watson, alongside Sharon Duncan-Brewster as the movie's Moriarty.

Netflix's official description for the new adventure reads: "Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

(Image credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix)

"Adolescence" director Philip Barantini is taking the reins from Harry Bradbeer for this entry, with Jack Thorne staying on board as screenwriter. Barantini's style, appreciated through the massive success of the psychological crime drama, might end up bringing some new elements to the "Holmes" films, especially as Enola is heading out to be much further from home than usual.

While Netflix hasn't revealed exactly when we can expect to see "Enola Holmes 3" hit our screens, filming is actively underway in the UK. That means it may not be out of the question to see "Enola Holmes 3" on the streamer as of 2026 or 2027.

When "Enola Holmes 2" debuted in November 2022, it quickly shot to the top of the Netflix Top 10 list in s few short days, taking the No. 1 spot and settling comfortably there for some time.

It followed the success of its predecessor, "Enola Holmes," which debuted in 2020 and reached 76 million households in its first four weeks. "Enola Holmes 2" currently boasts a strong 93% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, slightly edging out the original’s still-impressive 91%.

Given the film franchise's clear popularity, a third installment seems likely to follow in the footsteps of the first two. However, we’ll have to wait to find out exactly when it will debut — it appears to still be in the early stages, with a new mystery for Enola taking shape.