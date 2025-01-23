'Stranger Things' fan may have stumbled upon the season 5 release date — but I'm not convinced

We might have just learned when "Stranger Things" season 5 will finally start streaming on Netflix.

To be clear, it's important to approach these sorts of rumors with a healthy dose of skepticism. Netflix has not confirmed an official "Stranger Things" season 5 release date, but a potential release date's worth entertaining all the same.

The news comes courtesy of X account @UpsideDownScoop, which tracks all kinds of updates about the hit Netflix Original. After doing some digging around in the code on the Netflix website, @UpsideDownScoop stumbled upon Thursday, November 27, 2025 as a potential "Stranger Things" season 5 launch date.

🚨| Did we just uncover the possible release date for Stranger Things 5?By examining Netflix’s website code, we discovered that the internal release date for #StrangerThings5 is listed as:🗓️ Thursday, November 27, 2025What are your thoughts on this potential date?… pic.twitter.com/Uy4jyANoxrJanuary 22, 2025

That's a pretty significant date, in the U.S: it means you could be spending Thanksgiving huddled around a TV racing through the final season of one of the best Netflix shows there is.

The fan behind the account goes on to explain their workings in another post, while also noting the show is "listed to release in one volume", per their findings.

Is this really when 'Stranger Things' season 5 will drop?

Compelling though it may be, I'm not totally convinced that this is likely to be when "Stranger Things" season 5 arrives.

On the one hand, I think if it was due to arrive within the next couple of months, we'd have probably had some sort of release window by now.

There's also the matter of that "Squid Game" leak which suggested the final season would be dropping in the summer (See our "Squid Game" season 3 hub for more info).

Netflix will no doubt want both shows to get the chance to shine as they bow out, so they'll probably be spaced out significantly through the year, especially seeing as "Wednesday" season 2's also due to arrive at some point in 2025, too.

Nevertheless, I just can't shake the feeling that Netflix wouldn't want to drop the final season of one of their biggest-ever shows on a major U.S. holiday.

(Image credit: No Ju-han/Netflix)

Debuting on Thanksgiving would mean millions of Netflix members likely wouldn't be able to start streaming "Stranger Things" season 5 right away and would have to spend their holiday dodging spoilers as the rest of the world tunes in.

I'm also pretty skeptical of the claim that season 5 will be released in one volume. Netflix has been splitting its biggest shows into multiple volumes with increasing frequency in recent years, and if there's one thing the streamer's going to drag out into two batches, it's surely one of their most well-known shows, right?

With both those things in mind, it seems more likely that we still don't know when in 2025 the final season will land. Perhaps this info's just on Netflix as a placeholder for when the season's added to the site?

To be truthful, I hope this release date is wrong, for another big reason. Thanks in no small part to this rather large gap between the fourth and fifth seasons, my excitement for the final chapter has definitely waned a fair bit. If this date is the real, we'll have waited nearly three and a half years for our return to Hawkins and, frankly, I just can't hang onto hype that long.



Hopefully, Netflix will put us out of our collective misery and gives us a clearer idea of when "Stranger Things" season 5 will finally come to our screens soon.