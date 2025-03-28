'Zelda' movie release date revealed — Nintendo fans rejoice

Nintendo is getting ready to enter one of its most exciting periods in decades with the Switch 2 launch.

But Nintendo isn't focused only on the new console, as the company's freshly-launched news app is kicking things off with a bang by announcing that the upcoming live-action "The Legend of Zelda" movie will release in theaters on March 26, 2027.

The launch didn't tell us much about the movie; it only showed off a logo with the date.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What we know about the 'Legend of Zelda' movie

We can't say much about the "Zelda" movie besides its existence and release date. It was initially announced in 2023, and Nintendo hasn't released much information since then.

The fact that the company is going with a live-action film instead of making it animated is interesting, as Nintendo saw massive success with the animated "Mario" movies.

It was previously revealed that Wes Ball, who worked on "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," will direct the film. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the franchise, will serve as producer, presumably lending guidance and ensuring things stay true to his vision of Link, Zelda and the rest of the world.

The script is currently in the hands of Derek Connolly, according to the movie's IMDB page. Connolly is known for his work on "Safety Not Guaranteed," "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Jurassic World."

None of the cast was revealed, so we're still out in the cold regarding who will bring Nintendo's beloved characters to life on the silver screen.

Video game adaptations are nothing new, but recent years have brought more successful attempts, including "The Last of Us" (season 2 arriving in a few weeks), "Fallout" and the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise. So, "The Legend of Zelda" movie now has a higher bar to cross.