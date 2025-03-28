'Zelda' movie release date revealed — Nintendo fans rejoice

News
By published

It's going to be a while, but it's on the way

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom screenshot
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is getting ready to enter one of its most exciting periods in decades with the Switch 2 launch.

But Nintendo isn't focused only on the new console, as the company's freshly-launched news app is kicking things off with a bang by announcing that the upcoming live-action "The Legend of Zelda" movie will release in theaters on March 26, 2027.

The launch didn't tell us much about the movie; it only showed off a logo with the date.

Zelda movie teaser posted

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What we know about the 'Legend of Zelda' movie

We can't say much about the "Zelda" movie besides its existence and release date. It was initially announced in 2023, and Nintendo hasn't released much information since then.

The fact that the company is going with a live-action film instead of making it animated is interesting, as Nintendo saw massive success with the animated "Mario" movies.

It was previously revealed that Wes Ball, who worked on "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," will direct the film. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the franchise, will serve as producer, presumably lending guidance and ensuring things stay true to his vision of Link, Zelda and the rest of the world.

The script is currently in the hands of Derek Connolly, according to the movie's IMDB page. Connolly is known for his work on "Safety Not Guaranteed," "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Jurassic World."

None of the cast was revealed, so we're still out in the cold regarding who will bring Nintendo's beloved characters to life on the silver screen.

Video game adaptations are nothing new, but recent years have brought more successful attempts, including "The Last of Us" (season 2 arriving in a few weeks), "Fallout" and the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise. So, "The Legend of Zelda" movie now has a higher bar to cross.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange and Tom Holland as Spider-Man

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast isn't fully assembled yet — here’s who I think should join next
Michael Fassbender in &quot;Black Bag&quot; (2025).

I watched 'Black Bag' and it's one of the best spy thrillers in years
the earfun wave life headphones, a pair of budget over-ear headphones, with black cups, tactile buttons to control ANC and volume, and 90° rotatable cups

These budget headphones are a lesson in how to make talented musicians sound like they’re doing nightclub karaoke

See more latest
Most Popular
Soledad Villamil as Ema in &quot;Caught&quot; coming soon to Netflix
New Harlan Coben thriller hits Netflix top 10 list — but critics aren't so thrilled
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand with the Circle to Search feature in use. The circle is half drawn.
Circle to Search upgrade just made AI Overviews more helpful — here's how
Sean Pedulla of the Ole Miss Rebels dribbles in a March Madness game against Iowa State Cyclones
Ole Miss vs Michigan State live stream: How to watch March Madness game online, TV channel, start time
Mullvad on a laptop
Mullvad VPN announces two big security updates – here's what you need to know
Google Pixel 9a hands-on.
Google Pixel 9a just got an official release date — here's when you can buy it
Nest Protect
Google kills off Nest Protect, partners with First Alert for new smart smoke detector
Kaitlyn Dever in The Last of Us season 2
'The Last of Us' creators tease a big change to Abby's origin story ahead of season 2
Light Phone III from the back
Light Phone 3 is creating buzz for being the anti-iPhone
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Gorilla Glass 7i
Corning just announced Gorilla Glass Ceramic that can survive 10 drops onto asphalt — and it's coming to this phone brand first