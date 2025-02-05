Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, we've narrowed the list to three standouts from Hulu's current top 10 shows. Top of the list is "Paradise," a new political thriller that our own Martin Shore calls "compelling" and "packed with jaw-dropping reveals." I've started watching and it's currently my top show of the year. If you haven't started watching, you need to start now.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, February 5.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Paradise'

"Paradise" is awesome. Our own Martin Shore called it his "newest TV obsession" and it's currently the best show I've seen all year through the two episodes I've watched so far. This political thriller stars Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Special Agent Xavier Collins and he's assigned to U.S. President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) security detail. But fairly quickly into the show, we get a shocking reveal — the President is dead, bleeding on the floor in his residence.

That twist would be enough to form a solid premise for a good TV show, but by the end of the first episode, the story takes a far more shocking turn. Whether you love a political thriller like "The Night Agent" or a mystery show like "Severance" this show has something for you. Start watching now.

'Scamanda'

Amanda Riley became a famous member of the Christian blogosphere when she revealed her stage-three Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in 2012 and started a blog that quickly became popular. From this position of fame and power, she became a symbol of hope and soon accumulated significant donations from members of the Christian faith.

But her story was a lie, and she ultimately scammed people out of over $100k over several years. An investigative journalist Nancy Moscatiello started digging into Amanda's story after getting an anonymous tip-off in 2019 and as Amanda felt her scam was in danger of being exposed, she filed a harassment suit that ultimately backfired. Catch the first episode of this explosive docuseries on Hulu now and stay tuned for a new episode later this week.

'High Potential'

"High Potential" stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mother working for the Los Angeles Police Department as a cleaning lady. But things quickly change for her after she solves a problem for the LAPD while cleaning the office, and is hired as a consultant by LAPD Captain Selena (Judy Reyes). Now she's working with LAPD Major Crimes working with Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) to solve all sorts of heinous crimes.

If you've been hesitant to commit to this show because it's new, you now have 12 episodes to binge and a season 2 to look forward to, so there's no point waiting further. Episode 12 just dropped, and has the LAPD and the FBI investigating the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec to work with an old partner. Check it out now before episode 13 is released next week.

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

