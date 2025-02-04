Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

The best streaming services , including Hulu, come with deep content libraries. While that's great, because we get endless hours of TV shows and movies, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that gives you a look at what’s trending on the platform.

This week, there are a few newer movies in the top 10 worth considering. There's "Take Cover," a 2024 action thriller about a sniper trapped in a penthouse and "Humane," a climate disaster horror movie from last year. They're joined in the top 10 by a 2020 crime thriller starring Shia LaBeouf as an enforcer for a Los Angeles crime lord.

So without further ado, here are the top movies worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 15. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top shows.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Tuesday, February 4.

BEST MOVIES IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Take Cover' (2024)

"Take Cover" stars Scott Atkins as Sam, a professional sniper ostensibly working for the government. He's burned out after a hit on a high-profile target goes wrong. He wants out but agrees to take one last job in Frankfurt with his spotter Ken (Jack Parr) before retiring.

There's just one problem — his boss (Alice Eve) takes his request for retirement to the extreme and decides to end his career permanently. Even worse, the penthouse Sam and Ken are in for their assignment is completely glass, meaning there's no cover when one of Sam's rivals starts taking shots at them.

'The Tax Collector' (2020)

"The Tax Collector" stars Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf as a pair of "tax collectors" for a local crimelord known as "Wizard" (Jimmy Smits). David and "Creeper," respectively, go around Los Angeles collecting money for Wizard while he's in prison. That's no small task, either. They have to visit all 43 local gangs scattered throughout the city.

This movie is polarizing. Critically it was a total miss with a mere 17% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. LaBeouf's performance as the volatile, hyper-violent Creeper even earned a Golden Raspberry Award nomination for worst performance of the year. But audiences seem to have loved this movie. They gave it a 73% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, which is a largely positive response. Watch it for yourself to see which side is right about this crime thriller.

'Humane' (2024)

In "Humane," the Department of Citizen Strategy (D.O.C.S.) runs a euthanasia program that eliminates 20% of the world's population each year. This is an initiative to combat an ongoing ecological disaster that's ravaged the world, and anyone over the age of 18 is eligible for conscription.

However, to prevent people from being forcibly killed, D.O.C.S. allows volunteers to "enlist" for the program and that's exactly what former news anchor Charles York (Peter Gallagher) and his wife Dawn Kim (Uni Park) have decided to do. But when Bob (Enrico Colantoni) shows up to perform the euthanization, Dawn flees. Bob then reveals after Charles is euthanized that the family — Jared (Jay Baruchel), Rachel (Emily Hampshire), Ashley (Alanna Bale) and Noah (Sebastian Chacon) — has to choose a second person to die, aside from the youngest York child Mia (Sirena Gulamgaus).

HULU TOP 15 MOVIES AND SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"Paradise" "Scamanda" "ABC 20/20" "Take Cover" "The Tax Collector" "The Bachelor" "Abbott Elementary" "Humane" "Titanic" "High Potential" "Arcadian" "Shifting Gears" "Doc" "IMPACT x Nightline: Blake vs. Justin" "A Real Pain"