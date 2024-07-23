Max top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

In Tom's Guide's opinion, Max is one of the very best streaming services you can subscribe to right now. It's home to a great range of quality shows from HBO, top movies from Warner Bros., and light entertainment and reality shows from Discovery, all for a reasonable price. But with that broad range of entertainment comes an altogether different problem: How do you figure out what to watch next?

Well, one easy way is to turn to the Max top 10 shows list, but even then, you might struggle to pick one show in particular as your next binge. If you still can't decide, we've looked through the Max top 10 (as of 10 am ET on Tuesday, July 23, 2024) and pulled out three things that are definitely worth you're time.

It'll come as no surprise that "House of the Dragon" season 2 is still occupying the No. 1 spot, but as we're nearing the end of the season — here's the full "House of the Dragon" season 2 release schedule so you're prepared for the big finale — the show's grip may slip. And if you're not looking to take another trip back to Westeros, there are still other great shows you shouldn't skip over available on Max right now; here are our top recommendations from the Max top 10.

Don't see anything you want to stream? Check out our round-up of everything new to HBO and Max this month and our selection of the best Max shows ever to help you find your next watch.

'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants'

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"Hard Knocks" has been offering football fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite teams, but "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" is here to put a fresh spin on proceedings.

As the name suggests, "Offseason with the New York Giants" brings us inside the storied franchise as they prepare for a landmark 100th NFL season. This latest offering takes us along for the ride and shows all the biggest moves made by general manager Joe Schoen and the rest of the staff on site as they navigate the January to July 2024 off-season period.

Watch it on Max

'House of the Dragon'

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"House of the Dragon" season 2 brings us back to Westeros for another brutal chapter of history from George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe. Season 1 detailed the end of King Viserys' reign and split the House into two factions — those loyal to Alicent and her sons, the Greens, and those loyal to Rhaenyra, Viserys' named heir, the Blacks. Season 2 sees the Seven Kingdoms teetering on the brink of — and, subsequently, being sucked into — the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war.

"House of the Dragon" has ruled the top of the Max top 10 list since the show returned, and given this season has delivered some truly top-tier "Game of Thrones" moments, it probably won't slip from the top spot for a while yet.

Watch now on Max

'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!'

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

"Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" is an adult animated comedy spinoff from DC's (excellent) "Harley Quinn" animated series. Following his split from Poison Ivy, the series sees Kite Man (voiced by Matt Oberg) and his girlfriend Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu) buying Gotham's seediest dive bar — Noonan's — where they serve up drinks to some of the roughest goons outside of Arkham Asylum ... right in the shadow of Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom.

And if you're after even more animated DC content, Max has got plenty: "My Adventures with Superman" and "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" are also streaming — and also both in the Max top 10 — right now.

Watch it on Max

Max top 10 shows right now

"House of the Dragon" "Real Time with Bill Maher" "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" "The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph" "My Adventures with Superman" "In the Eye of the Storm" "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" "South Park" "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way"