Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Spooky season may be winding down, but Max is still serving up a healthy crop of new movies each week, which makes trying to narrow down what to watch a real head-scratcher. Max's top 10 list of the most-watched movies is as good a place to start as any, but how do you figure out which ones are actually worth the hype? Especially with so many options across the best streaming services.

That's where we come in. To make things easy, we've carefully evaluated what's trending and narrowed down the three best movies to watch in Max's top 10 list. This includes the latest twist-filled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, a supernatural horror mystery set in a haunting real-life setting, and a classic Tim Burton animated musical.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on October 27.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'Trap' (2024)

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller proved divisive among critics and fans, but the premise is enough to catch anyone's attention: a serial killer must escape capture after walking into the police's arena-size trap. With a logline like that, it's little wonder "Trap's" already shot to the #1 spot since landing on Max this week. Josh Hartnett stars as the man of the hour, whose family have no clue about his murderous double life. But when he takes his teen daughter, Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to a concert, he realizes it's been overrun by law enforcement in an elaborate sting operation. With delightfully over-the-top performances, some wild twists and a surreal and campy narrative, "Trap" is a wholly unique film that makes for a fun watch if nothing else.

'Caddo Lake' (2024)

This M. Night Shyamalan-produced mystery thriller comes courtesy of "Topside" directors Logan George and Celine Held. "Caddo Lake" is one of those movies that's best experienced unspoiled, but the basic set-up is that the disappearance of an 8-year-old girl upends the rural community of Karnack, Texas. Her stepsister Ellie (Eliza Scanlen) is determined to get to the bottom of things, which sees her path cross with another local Paris (Dylan O’Brien), a young man grappling with survivors' guilt after a car crash in the lake claimed his mother's life. As weird things start happening, their investigation turns up shocking revelations and long-buried secrets about the eponymous lake.

'Corpse Bride' (2005)

With spooky season coming to a close, it's the perfect time to revisit a Tim Burton classic. This animated musical tells the whimsical story of two star-crossed lovers, one from the realm of the living and the other...well, it's called "Corpse Bride" for a reason. Johnny Depp voices Victor Van Dort, a shy young man second-guessing his impending nuptials. Will he choose to go through with his arranged marriage to his living fiance, Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson), or run off with the dead but beautiful Emily (Helena Bonham Carter)? This enchanting movie is perfect for anyone who prefers their Halloween flicks on the light-hearted side, without all the usual frights.

'Trap' (2024) 'Maxxxine' (2024) 'Corpse Bride' (2005) 'Caddo Lake' (2024) 'Salem's Lot' (2024) 'Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three' (2024) 'Practical Magic' (1998) 'X' (2022) 'Scooby-Doo The Movie' (2002) 'It: Part One' (2017)