Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

As a dedicated streaming writer, I often find myself lost in the maze of streaming options, searching for that next great show to binge. Recently, I decided to dive into Apple TV Plus, one of the best streaming services that’s been steadily gaining attention for its high-quality original content.

After sifting through the current top 10, I've picked three standout shows that I believe are must-watches right now. Each of these shows offer compelling storytelling, impressive performances and unforgettable drama that racks up the tension. So, if you're looking to add something fresh to your watchlist, let me share why these three shows are worth watching.

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 shows as of Monday, July 29.

BEST SHOWS IN THE APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Slow Horses'

I’m not surprised "Slow Horses" has made its way back into the top 10 considering people probably need a refresher before Slow Horsess season 4 comes out in September.

"Slow Horses" is a spy thriller series based on Mick Herron's "Slough House" novels. The show centers around a group of British intelligence agents who have been relegated to Slough House, a dumping ground for MI5 operatives who have made career-ending mistakes. Despite their marginalized status, the agents, led by the sharp but irascible Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), find themselves entangled in dangerous and high-stakes missions. With this being one of our favorite shows on Apple TV Plus (and in general), I can’t recommend it enough.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Time Bandits'

Time Bandits â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Ever watched the original "Time Bandits" from the 80s? Well, there’s a new live-action remake that you have to check out. The show follows an 11-year-old history enthusiast named Kevin (Kal-El Tuck) who teams up with a group of time-traveling thieves. Together, they journey through various historical periods, witnessing significant events such as the creation of Stonehenge and the Trojan War, all while facing threats from evil forces. Their ultimate goal is to save Kevin's parents and the world as they know it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series features an ensemble cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Tadhg Murphy, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. If you enjoy a mix of humor, action and historical intrigue, then this show is definitely for you.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Lady in the Lake'

Lady in the Lake â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Lady in the Lake" is a noir thriller set in Baltimore during 1966. The series follows Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman), a Jewish housewife who leaves her past behind to become an investigative journalist. Her life intersects with that of Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), a mother involved in the political struggles of Black Baltimore. As Maddie investigates Cleo's mysterious death, their stories converge, revealing the high stakes women face in pursuing their dreams.

The show is based on Laura Lippman's 2019 novel and is directed by Alma Har'el. It explores themes of ambition, identity and the societal pressures on women during that era. If you like a complex story, then "Lady in the Lake" is your next memorable and ambitious chunk of TV.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

2. "Lady in the Lake" (2024)

3. "Time Bandits" (2024)

4. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

5. "Land of Women" (2024)

6. "Sunny" (2024)

7. "Slow Horses" (2022)

8. "The Morning Show" (2019)

9. "Palm Royale" (2024)

10. "Dark Matter" (2024)