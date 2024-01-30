Severance season 2 filming is back on — and it can’t arrive soon enough

Severance is one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, and we have been eagerly awaiting the day more episodes would land. After all, it’s been two years since season 1 ended on a cliffhanger that left us reeling with questions about what would happen next. Thankfully it looks like there’s some good news, even if Severance season 2 won’t be returning quickly.

Ben Stiller, yes that Ben Stiller, confirmed on Instagram that the show is back in production — following a multi-month delay caused by the Hollywood strikes. The post doesn’t reveal much, featuring a black & white shot of Severance star Adam Scott running down a corridor with the caption “Back to work”.

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) A photo posted by on

Apple TV’s social media channels have also shared the post, which doesn’t tell us much more about when Severance will be back or what the new season will be about. Beyond continuing the same story as season 1, with a focus on Adam Scott’s Mark S we presume.

For those that don’t know, Severance follows workers within the fictional biotech company Lumon Industries. Each employee has an implant in their brain that effectively “severs” their memories when they come into work. Essentially meaning employees have no memories of their work day, nor do they retain memories of their home life when they’re on the job.

The official reason behind this is to protect Lumon Industries’ intellectual property from espionage, but the reality is a lot more sinister than that. And it’s something the first season only managed to scratch the surface of.

Severance also stars Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, Kitchen Lachman and Trammel Tillman. Season 2 will also feature incoming characters played by Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and John Noble.

With production still underway, it’s unclear when Severance season 2 will arrive on Apple TV Plus. Here’s hoping it’s before the end of the year, and that we won’t have to wait multiple years for season 3 to arrive.