YouTube TV sale with 3-week free trial is here — but it won’t last long

YouTube TV, in the aftermath of its recent price increase, is once again offering a free trial and discount again. According to one report, though, these deals won't last long, and will be over before the middle of the month.

These details come to us from Cord Cutters News, which cites August 10th at 11:59 p.m. PT (which is 2:59 a.m. ET) as the deadline for this new three-week (21 day) free trial. YouTube TV's website advertises an $8 per month discount for the first three months, this would take YouTube TV to $64.99 for the first three months. CCN claims it's a $10 discount.

YouTube TV: was $72 now $64 per month

One of the best cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV is currently adding multiview to enhance its features for sports fans. This discount cuts your fee for your first three months, and it's on top of a three-week free trial. YouTube TV offers more than 100 live TV channels, with an unlimited DVR to record it all in. Check out our YouTube TV review to learn why we like it.

One of the best cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV is one of the best ways to cut the cord — and a favorite among Tom's Guide's staff. It also offers a $100 discount on the full season of NFL Sunday Ticket, down to $299 from the $399 price on YouTube Primetime Channels, YouTube's ala carte service.

YouTube TV also packs the major broadcast TV networks (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC), ESPN and many more channels. We also love it for its clean and snappy interface, which is the best in the category.

While YouTube TV will be great for NFL live streams, its access to MLB and NBA games is a bit incomplete. One of the few flaws of YouTube TV is its lack of regional sports networks, which makes it hard to follow every game of your team of choice.