Ultra Mobile knocks price of its 2GB data plan to just $10 per month

While there are plenty of cell phone deals this month, it's not often you see deals on data plans. But thanks to Ultra Mobile, that's about to change.

For a limited time, Ultra Mobile is offering its 2GB 12-month 5G data plan for just $10 per month (opens in new tab). That's $48 off and one of the least-expensive data plans we've seen. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best ultra mobile coupon codes.

Ultra Mobile is offering its 1-year 2GB 5G data plan for just $10 per month. The plan includes unlimited talk/text/data and mobile hotspot capability. You also get talk/text to 80+ international countries. It traditionally costs $168 for a year, but you'll pay just $120 for 12 months.

Ultra Mobile offers affordable, flexible, and family friendly plans. The network is a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case T-Mobile's 5G network. The Ultra Mobile network works with most unlocked GSM phones. This deal includes a 3-in-1 SIM card.