This Black Friday TV deal slashes Samsung’s amazing 65-inch QLED by $250

Black Friday TV deals are always among the most popular savings during the annual sales event, and 2021 is looking like no exception. We’ve already seen retailers offering fantastic discounts on a range of excellent TVs, and here’s one Amazon deal that deserves your attention.

Right now, you can get this killer Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $847 at Amazon. That’s a massive $252 off its usual retail price of $1,099. A savings of this scale definitely qualifies as one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year. We don’t expect this TV deal to stick around long so we would act fast.

Taking full advantage of Quantum Dot technology, this QLED television from Samsung offers breathtaking image clarity. If that wasn’t enough, it also offers Quantum HDR and Quantum 4K Processing. These further enhance images and help the TV showcase gorgeous colors consistently. Don’t worry if this all sounds like gibberish to you; just know that this TV will provide stunning image quality on just about everything you watch.

You’ll be able to watch just about anything on the Samsung Q60A, thanks to its full suite of Smart TV features. Whether you want to stream from Netflix, Prime Video or YouTube, your favorite platforms are just a button press away. Or, don’t even lift a finger; Alexa support is built-in so you can control the entire television with just your voice. This also allows the TV to be integrated into your smart home setup.

Getting a television of this size and quality from a manufacturer like Samsung for less than $850 is an excellent bargain, so don’t sleep on this killer deal. If you’re keen to look at some alternatives keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of all the best Black Friday deals.