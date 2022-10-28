This Asus Chromebook drops to lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year. The electronics retailer isn't waiting any longer and has already slashed prices on hundreds of popular products, including an Asus Chromebook perfect for students.

Right now, the ASUS Chromebook Flip 433 is available for $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $200 discount compared to its previous price of $379, and the lowest price we've ever spotted for this laptop. While it didn't quite make it onto our list of best student Chromebooks, at this discounted price it could be worth considering.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook 14" Flip C433: $379 $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's current Black Friday deals include a $200 saving on this ultra-compact Chromebook. It packs a built-in HD webcam perfect for video calls and online classes. Plus, it's just 0.65" thin making it very portable. It's also a 2-in-1 device that can function as both a traditional laptop and a tablet-style device.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is not going to run intensive games at the highest settings but it is fast when it comes to everyday usage. Built for browsing, word processing, and streaming on its 14-inch FHD display, the 8GB of RAM is plenty for those who like to have multiple tabs open at once.

Similarly, while Chrome OS is not for everyone, it does the simple things well. It boots up very quickly and is great for browsing the web, while most of us are used to Windows or Mac, many students swear by it. The fact that everything is cloud-based is incredibly useful for fast working across different devices and storage is unlikely to be an issue either.



Black Friday is getting closer every day and it's not just Best Buy who have started early. Stick with us at Tom's Guide and we will bring you the best Black Friday deals across all the major retailers as we find them. Alternatively, if you're looking for a machine capable of serious PC gaming, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops.