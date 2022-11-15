This 50-inch 4K Fire TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday

Black Friday deals season is the best time of the year to grab Amazon devices, with many of Amazon's own products hitting all-time low prices. And that statement applies to this awesome 4K TV deal.

For a limited time the 50" Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K TV is $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is its lowest ever price. The TV also comes with free trial subscriptions to FuboTV, Apple TV+, and Amazon Music Unlimited. You can also get it at Amazon for the same low price (opens in new tab), although it doesn't come with the freebies.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: $469 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to its lowest ever price of $249. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Amazon offers the same price (opens in new tab).

This 2021 Amazon TV is great for those shopping on a budget, as it does the basics without having to spring extra for fancy bonus features. The 4-series offers great picture and audio quality for the price, with HDR support and the option for Alexa voice controls.

With 4 HDMI ports, you'll be able to connect accessories like sound bars and consoles to your heart's content. One of these four HDMI ports supports HDMI 2.1, which is great for reducing latency for next-gen gaming.

You can get this deal at both Best Buy and Amazon. We recommend going for Best Buy, as they offer a 30-day FuboTV membership, 3 months of Apple TV+, and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free with the TV. However, the FuboTV and Amazon Music subscriptions are for new users only. So if you're already using these services (or want to take advantage of Prime shipping,) Amazon is a good bet too.

