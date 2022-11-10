The new MacBook Air M2 is $150 off in early Black Friday deal

We're all already knee-deep in Black Friday deals, but this particular Apple deal is really tasty because it's for a brand new MacBook.

After only a few months on the market, the MacBook Air M2 is now available for $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), the lowest price it's been sold for yet. And since this MacBook is not only on our best MacBooks guide, but sits at the top of our overall best laptops list too, any discount is an exciting find.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest MacBook Air M2 is a major upgrade from the previous generation, with a bigger and brighter screen, sharper webcam and powerful new M2 chipset. At $150 off this is a great deal.

Our verdict in our MacBook Air M2 review shows exactly why this is a great deal. Despite its compact 13.6-inch body, the new Air offers amazing color and brightness in its display and long battery life at over 14 hours. The Apple M2 chip that powers this laptop is fast, with plenty of performance for multitasking, photo editing and more.

The new design is what won us over the most though. It remains light and keeps the excellent Magic Keyboard and trackpad combo, but has a squarer, more modern shape, a notched display to keep the bezel size down and enhanced speakers. That notch also contains a 1080p webcam, so you'll look good on your next video call.

Our only notable complaint is that the MacBook Air M2 supports only a single external monitor. So you might want to use a single ultrawide monitor if you're going to connect one.

We think the MacBook Air M2 is the ideal laptop for most users, and it's even better with this deal. But if you're looking for other sales, check out our Black Friday MacBook deals and our Black Friday iPad deals. And see our Black Friday deals live blog for other major discounts.