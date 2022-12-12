The new Apple Watch SE just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Want a new smartwatch for the holidays? If you're looking for the perfect compliment to your iPhone without spending a lot, this deal is exactly what you need.

The Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is on sale for $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2022 Apple Watch SE, making it one of the best Apple Watch deals this month.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm/GPS): was $249 now $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new Apple Watch SE is Apple's entry-level smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch Series 8, Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now on sale for $219.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is the best smartwatch you can buy if you're an iPhone user on a budget. It can't do everything the Apple Watch Series 8 does, but the Apple Watch SE does strike a great balance of features and price.

The Apple Watch SE lets you access basic fitness tracking features, like step count and heart rate. There's no ECG or SpO2 sensor, but if you're just starting out on your fitness journey, you may not notice their absence. More useful are the Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection — if your Apple watch senses you've taken a hard fall or have been in a car crash, it can call emergency services and notify your emergency contacts.

Possibly the best upgrade from the previous Apple Watch SE is the WatchOS 9 update, getting you access to low power mode. The Apple Watch SE 2022 offers 18 hours of battery life, but the low power mode can stretch the watch's life to 24 hours. This comes in super handy if you're out all day and don't carry around a charger.

All in all, the Apple Watch SE 2022 is a perfect choice for first-time smartwatch users. It's an even better deal at this price. But if you're still deciding, check out our Apple Watch deals coverage, or shop the best Christmas deals this holiday.