The best TV deal I've seen all month is the Roku Plus Series QLED TV for just $399

Memorial Day is less than two weeks away. Normally, I'd recommend shoppers wait a few more days before making any major purchases. However, every now and then I spot a deal that I just know won't get cheaper on Memorial Day.

For example, right now you can get the Roku 55-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV on sale for just $399 at Best Buy. That's $100 off and one of the best Memorial Day sales I've seen so far. Will it get cheaper on Memorial Day proper? I highly doubt it as this is already a pretty epic value on an Editor's Choice TV that we called an outstanding bargain.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $599 @ Best Buy

$50 off! Need a bigger screen? Though it's only $50 off, the 65-inch model is still an amazing bargain at this price.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

$200 off! This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. At $200 off, it's a tremendous value for a QLED TV of this size.

Although we've seen TVs with Roku's platform before, these TVs are different in that they're built in-house by Roku and they're priced very affordably. The Roku TVs are split up between the Select Series (HD and 4K) and the Plus Series 4K. The Plus Series 4K includes a QLED panel and trust me — it's worth the extra price.

In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said the QLED panel produced vivid colors and brightness in everything we watched. It's not quite as sumptuous as what you'd get from an OLED screen, but a TV in this price point, there was nothing to complain about.

In Disney's Encanto, where color is so important for capturing the story's magical Colombian fantasy world, the Plus Series did an excellent job rendering the glorious greens, pinks, and purples that constitute so much of the movie's design palette.

A few things to note: The Plus Series all have 60Hz panels and no HDMI 2.1 ports, so hardcore console gamers should look at our list of the best gaming TVs for a TV that better suits their needs. Without 4K at 120Hz and VRR capability, you're not going to be able to play games at their best — particularly fast-action titles.

That said, the lag time on the Plus Series was an impressive 11.5ms. That's hardly the lowest we've seen, but it's well below our 20ms threshold for good gaming and should be more than enough for casual gamers.

Bottom line — if you're in the market for a new TV and you want the best performance — for the least amount of money — the buck stops here. For more sales, check out our guide to the best TV deals and Best Buy coupon codes.