The best iPad deal is back down to $269 right now

Hungry for an iPad deal? This is one of the best we've ever seen. The 10.2-inch iPad 2021 is the cheapest tablet Apple currently offers, and it just got a huge price cut.

The iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/2021) is $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. It's not the lowest price ever for this tablet, but it's still an awesome discount. If it sells out, you can get this tablet for the same price at Walmart (opens in new tab).

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $60 off, which is just $20 shy of it's all-time price low.

The iPad 10.2-inch is the best cheap tablet around. In fact, give our iPad 10.2 (2021) review a read and you'll see we had almost nothing but praise for this device.

If you're an average user, you probably want a tablet for browsing the web, streaming videos and playing a few games. There's no need to spend more than the $269 asking price of the iPad 2021. It does all these tasks with ease, even if you're multitasking between multiple tabs and apps at once.

The screen and cameras on the iPad are excellent, too. The display is sharp, bright and vibrant, and the 12MP cameras work perfectly for video calls and selfies. If you pick up the $159 Smart Keyboard (opens in new tab) accessory the iPad 2021 makes for an excellent laptop replacement.

Possibly the best aspect about the 10.2-inch iPad 2021 is its battery life. We got 11 hours, 59 minutes out of our unit. It's the best battery life of any Apple tablet we've tested. (The $1,099 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 clocked in at 10 hours, 39 minutes for anyone keeping score.)

We love the 10.2-inch iPad 2021, and at this price it's a total steal. Looking for more options? Check out our iPad deals coverage.