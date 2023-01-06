The Apple TV 4K just crashed below $100 — act fast

This Apple TV 4K 2021 deal is a great deal on one of the best streaming devices around. If you want a box for properly enjoying streaming TV and movies it's tough to beat this price — nearly its lowest ever.

For a limited time, the Apple TV 4K 2021 (32GB) is just $99 at Best Buy. That is a massive $80 discount and is just shy of the lowest price ever we've seen for the streaming box. Plus, it's currently sold out at Amazon, so you'll need to act fast.

And if you want some extra storage, there's great news. The Apple TV 4K 2021 (64GB) is $109 at Best Buy too. That means for just $10 more you can double your storage on the Apple TV 4K 2021.

Going fast! The Apple TV 4K supports high-frame-rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote we like the most. It retains touch and gestures but adds actual buttons and an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Want to double your storage for just $10 more? Best Buy has you covered there too. Again, you'll want to act fast — we don't expect this deal to last long.

While this is the older version of the Apple TV 4K, we promise you don't need to worry. The Apple TV 4K 2021 still offers all the same apps as its newer counterpart. Plus, while the Apple TV 4K (2022) has a fast A15 Bionic chip, nobody is complaining about the also super-fast A12 Bionic chip that the older version sports. Yes, the new model has a USB-C Siri remote, but the Lightning version that this model comes with is basically the same but with a different charging port.

And it's still a great device for watching the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies. Historically, though, it's always competed with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K — our top pick for most people — but now that its significantly marked down, you shouldn't feel guilty about splurging on the premium streaming box.

In our Apple TV 4K (2021) review, we explain why people would love it. It's a super-speedy streaming device for fast app load times, and its interface is the best of any streaming device. Period. It was just really expensive. Now its not, which is a win for everyone.

The one 2022 model feature you may miss out on is HDR10+ support, which improves contrast by using metadata to finely-tune lighting in the programming you're watching. But at this price, it's okay to make a compromise and go for the older model.

The best part? There are deals on both storage options, which means you'll be able to load up all the best Apple TV apps and games. So pick up the Apple TV 4K 2021 now before it's gone.