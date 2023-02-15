The 10.2-inch iPad just hit its lowest price ever at Best Buy

How low can you go, iPad deals? Well, it's gonna be tough to beat a sale like this.

The iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/2021) is $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for Apple's basic tablet, and it's one of the best Presidents Day sales you can get right now.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Best Buy has has the 64GB model on sale for $249, which is the cheapest price yet.

The iPad 2021 is the best cheap tablet you can buy. For the price, you're getting a tablet with incredible performance, battery life and a great screen.

In our iPad 2021 review, we were impressed by this tablet in almost every aspect. There aren't a lot of flaws on this device to speak of — its design looks a little outdated compared to newer tablets like the iPad 2022, and typing on the optional Smart Keyboard accessory isn't the most comfortable experience. Still, all in all this is still an awesome value tablet.

Running on the A13 Bionic chip, the 9th-gen iPad has excellent performance. Power users should opt for the iPad Pro 2022 with its M2 chip, but if you just want a tablet for browsing, streaming movies and playing a few games, the iPad 2021 is all you need.

Taking a lot of video calls? The 12MP cameras in the 2021 iPad will ensure you always look sharp. And thanks to Center Stage, your face will stay in frame even if you move around the room.

The iPad 2021 was already a great-value tablet at full price, so we can't recommend it enough now that it has fallen to this price. Looking for more options? Check out the best Presidents Day Apple sales available right now, or see our Presidents Day sales page for sales across all categories.