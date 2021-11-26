Score! This huge 75-inch QLED TV is $450 off in Black Friday TV deal

We've seen plenty of great Black Friday deals, but this one looks really great: Amazon has a 75-inch Hisense QLED Android TV for $450 off the regular price! With quantum dot-enhanced picture and Android-powered smarts, this is one TV deal you shouldn't pass up.

Amazon has the Hisense 75U6G 75-Inch 4K Android TV for $799 . That's $450 off the original $1,299 price, and the lowest we've ever seen this set sell for all year.

With quantum dot enhancement and 32 local dimming zones, the 75-inch Hisense U6G is one good-looking TV. But it gets better, with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, along with Android TV for a huge selection of apps, along with built-in features like Google Assistant voice control and Chromecast for easy mobile sharing.

Hisense packs the 75-inch U6G with features, from the quantum dot display with 32 local dimming zones to the inclusion of auto low latency game mode and AI-optimized picture. Android TV supports thousands of apps, including all of your favorite streaming services, and built-in Google Chromecast lets you easily share content and apps from your phone or tablet to the big screen.

Voice control comes standard, as well, with a voice-enabled remote and Google Assistant baked in. If you want to use an Amazon Echo speaker instead, you can use Alexa for voice control, as well.

But the biggest selling point for this TV – quite literally – is the expansive 75-inch display, and that fact that you can get it for under $1,000. Throw in the enhanced display's vibrant color and support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, and it's a no brainer for your home theater as one of the best Black Friday TV deals yet.

Even better, Hisense offers a 100-day "No Regrets" guarantee, which lets you return the set within the first 100 days, no questions asked. It's a great way to test-drive a new TV with a risk-free trial period, but we don't think you'll be sending this one back.