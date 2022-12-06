Samsung The Freestyle projector just crashed to its lowest price ever

Want a TV you can take with you anywhere over the holidays? Then this portable projector from Samsung is exactly what you want, especially as it's now crashed to its lowest price ever.

Right now you can get the Samsung The Freestyle Projector for $597 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's the lowest price we've ever seen for Samsung's budget-friendly projector. However, also note that you can get The Freestyle Projector for $599 at Samsung (opens in new tab), which comes bundled with a free carry case.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Freestyle Projector: was $899 now $597 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Freestyle is a new 1080p portable projector. The 1.8-pound projector is light enough to toss in a backpack and can project onto a variety of different surfaces from 30 to 100 inches. It features 360-degree sound and lets you summon Alexa or Bixby via its built-in smart assistant support.

The Freestyle projector is perfect for movie nights, as it can turn any flat surface into a pseudo cinema screen. That means it's great for the holidays; just pack it up and take it with you, and you'll be able to watch your favorite shows no matter where you are.

The device weighs just 1.8 pounds, meaning it's easy to toss into a carry bag or suitcase. It's recommended for use on surfaces ranging from 30 to 100 inches, and uses Auto Focus and Auto Leveling to keep the picture looking sharp. While The Freestyle projects in 1080p (as opposed to the 4K resolution found in modern TVs,) finding a 4K projector under for under $1,000 is rare.

This device isn't just a projector — its 360-degree sound speakers make The Freestyle a pretty decent Bluetooth speaker, too. And you can just put the cap over the lens to start an ambient light show.

The Freestyle is an awesome device, and it's even better now you can get it for under $600. But if you want a more traditional way to watch movies, check out our TV deals coverage.