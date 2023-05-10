Mother's Day sale at Samsung knocks $750 off Galaxy phones, appliances and more

Looking for some of the best Mother's Day gifts? Samsung is here to help. They're offering huge reductions on some of their most popular products right now, from smartphones to TVs.
For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is up to $750 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) right now. They're even offering an additional $180 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB) (opens in new tab) in Lavender, so great news if that's your Mom's favorite color.
There are plenty more deals to be found, so just scroll down to see our favorites in the Samsung Mother's Day sale. (And for more ways to save, check out our Samsung promo codes).
Best Samsung Mother's Day sales
Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called Samsung's new flagship one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. Plus, Samsung is taking an additional $180 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB/Lavender) (opens in new tab).
Samsung 75" QN85B QLED TV: was $2,799 now $1,799 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
The 75-inch Samsung QN85B QLED TV has been slashed $1,000 for a limited time. This stunning QLED TV is packed with features for the best viewing experience from a powerful AI-based processor to Quantum HDR 24x support. It's also a great pick for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate and lag-reducing technology. Plus, you'll get all the expect Smart TV features and the ability to stream Xbox games without the need of a console. Prices start from $999 for the 55-inch model (opens in new tab).
Samsung Galaxy S23: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Samsung is one of the best sites for Galaxy S23 deals. Purchase your Galaxy S23 at Samsung and you'll get up to $700 off after trade-in. If you're already committed to a specific carrier, Samsung will let you purchase your phone on your carrier of choice direct from the Samsung website.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB): from $1,099 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
The best foldable phone on the market starts at $1,099 with trade-in at Samsung right now. Plus, all purchases include three free months of Spotify Premium and six months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.
Samsung 65" S95B OLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now $1,200 cheaper. This TV delivers the best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz.
Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
The Samsung Frame marries style and performance in one package. Ranging in sizes from 32 inches to 85 inches, it features a QLED display with 4K resolution (select models), HDR support, 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support, and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art. After discount, prices start from $899 for the 43-inch model.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $219 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.
Samsung Q70A 85" 4K QLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,699 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
If you’re looking for a solid deal on a 4K TV, the Samsung Q70A Series QLED is a great place to start. You get a panel with a billion colors and Quantum HDR support, smooth motion up to 120Hz and 4K upscaling in a sleek design. Plus, Alexa and Google Assistant are both built in. This deal takes $1,600 off the huge 85-inch model.
Samsung Chromebook 2: was $549 now $340 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
(opens in new tab)The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the best Chromebook on the market. It's also the first to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. After trade-in, pricing starts at just $199.