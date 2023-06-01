Score! Get this 55-inch Sony 4K OLED TV for just $999 at Best Buy

It's relatively easy to find OLED TVs for less than $1,000 these days. However, Sony OLED TVs tend to demand a higher price, even when they're on sale. But leave it to Best Buy to offer a killer deal on one of Sony's brightest OLED TVs.

Right now you can get the Sony 55-inch Bravia A90J 4K OLED TV for just $999 at Best Buy. That's $400 off and one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen. By comparison, Walmart and Amazon offer it for $1,398.

Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

The A90J is one of Sony's best OLED TVs. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports with support for HDMI 2.1, and more. It's now $400 off and at its lowest price ever. By comparison, Amazon sells it for $1,398.

Sony is well-known for making some of the best OLED TVs on the market. While we didn't review the Sony A90J, which is from 2021, it does share many qualities with the Sony Bravia XR A90K , which we deemed the best 42-inch TV you can buy.

The A90J also supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. It has the Google TV platform built-in, which means you'll get easy access to all the best streaming services , as well as Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. In addition, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support, meaning it delivers the best frame rates for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

Overall, the Sony Bravia XR A90J looks like an awesome TV. If you don’t mind a TV model that’s a couple years old, this is an epic value. Or, if you’re looking for more options, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.