Quick, you can buy Chris Hemsworth's resistance bands in this Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for the exact resistance bands Chris Hemsworth used to build his impressive physique, you’re in luck — Hesmworth's exact bands are now on sale as part of his Centr Fitness Essentials Kit. The best part? If you buy these bands at Walmart, you can save $60 and get a three-month Centr app subscription free.

Right now you can get the Centr Fitness Essentials Kit for $89 at Walmart (opens in new tab). The Centr Fitness Essentials Kit contains three fabric loop bands, five tube bands with handles, a yoga mat, a shaker bottle, and a three-month subscription to Centr. They can be used with any of the best fitness apps, or the Centr app. Looking for inspiration? Read what happened when we tried the exact resistance band workout Hemsworth used on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder .

The Fitness Essentials Kit includes three fabric loop bands of varying resistance, five tube bands with handles, one yoga mat, one shaker bottle, and a three-month subscription to Centr. The kit allows you to up the ante of your home workouts by adding resistance. The bands also come with handy carry bags for carrying them to and from the gym.

(Image credit: Centr)

“Centr is all about becoming the best possible versions of ourselves. No matter your starting point, this is about living healthier and happier for the long term-and there’s no better time to get going than today,” said Founder of Centr, Chris Hemsworth. Hemsworth recently announced he was taking a break from acting, after learning he has a heightened risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

As well as the bands, Hemsworth has announced there will be a new program launching on Centr — Centr Begin, a three-week program led by Centr trainer Maricris Lapaix (opens in new tab), with three new workouts launched each week. These 15-20 minute workouts utilize equipment within the Fitness Essentials Kit, but also offer bodyweight modifications.