Quick! Dell XPS 13 Plus is $346 off at Best Buy right now

Amazon Prime Day may be on its way, but other retailers are stepping up their deals game in response; case in point Best Buy has a great deal on the excellent Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 for $1,303 at Best Buy, which sees $346 sliced off the price of a great slim and light laptop that’ll see you through a day at the office and then a Netflix binge on the way home. Do be sure to move fast on this, as such deals tend to sell out pretty quickly.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Was $1,649 now $1,303 at Best Buy

This Dell XPS comes with a 12th Gen Intel Evo i7, 16GB or RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of power for most everyday tasks. Add in a great display and an interesting design and this is a laptop well worth checking out. Check other retailers: $1,549 @ Amazon

With the XPS 13 Plus, Dell took the standard XPS 13 and rejigged its design, with a standout feature being that it has no discernable trackpad, instead using a glass bar below the whole keyboard as a form of expansive yet invisible touchpad; it’s certainly different.

In our Dell XPS 13 Plus review, we praised the laptop’s intriguing design, bright and vibrant OLED display, excellent performance and comfortable keyboard. As this model is from 2022, it makes use of a 12th Gen Intel Evo i7 processor, rather than the latest 13th-gen chips. But the performance on offer is plenty for most every-day computing tasks as well as some video editing on the go. Add in 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD and you’ve got plenty of performance and storage for a laptop.

The Full HD touchscreen in this model might not be as impressive as the 3.5K OLED display available in more expensive XPS 13 Plus versions. But Dell has a reputation for using excellent displays in the XPS laptops, and 1080p resolution in a 13.5-inch display is plenty sharp for most things.

The only real caveat here is the XPS 13 Plus replaces physical function buttons for a capacitive function row that some people may not gel with. And the battery life isn’t the most impressive, lasting only 7 hours and 34 minutes in our testing, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness (it’s worth noting that was on the OLED model that can be more power hungry than LCD displays).

All in all, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is an impressive slim and light laptop and with more than $300 off, it’s well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new Windows 11 laptop. For more deals, check out our rundown of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get today.