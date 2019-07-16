Prime Day Steal: $500 Off Razer Blade 15

Editor's Note: This deal is currently gone, but we're still rounding up the best Amazon Prime day laptop deals all week long.

Amazon Prime Day is gracing us with crazy deals, but it's hard to match a price cut of premium gaming laptops like the Razer Blade 15, which is now $500 off.

Razer Blade 15 for $1,099 ($500 off)

The Razer Blade 15 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

Our sister-site Laptop Mag reviewed this configuration of the Razer Blade 15 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. They praised it for its strong performance packed into a gorgeous, lightweight chassis. While it doesn't have an RTX GPU, it can handle VR relatively well.

It also lasted 6 hours and 9 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which is incredibly impressive for a gaming laptop. To top it all off, the Razer Blade 15 has a decent pair of speakers.

Despite that, their issues with it involved its shallow keyboard as well as its dim display. But overall, the Razer Blade 15 is an excellent gaming laptop, and at that price point, it's a bargain.

If you're looking for more Amazon Prime Day Deals and Best Laptop Deals, stay tuned to our coverage.