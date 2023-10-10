125 best Prime Day deals you can shop now — TVs, AirPods, laptops, iPads, vacuums and more

Prime Day is finally here, and the deals are rolling out in full force. Whatever you want to buy, Amazon has the sales you're looking for in this event.
I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, so I'm determined to help you sort the best deals from the rest. Want an OLED TV? I recommend picking up the LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,396 at Amazon. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed and it's on sale for its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Or, if you're in the mood for a new laptop, the 15.3-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,049 at Amazon has a stunning display, great battery life and speedy performance. It's also on sale for its lowest price ever.
Keep scrolling for the best sales you can get at Amazon for Prime Day. Or, for more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes page.
Top 10 Prime Day deals now
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $12 @ Amazon
- iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
- WD_Black 2TB SN850X SSD: was $309 now $119 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Garmin Epix Gen 2: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
- Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $736 @ Amazon
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,396 @ Amazon
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.
Price check: from $79 @ Best Buy
- Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $375 now $149 @ Amazon
- Hisense 50” U6HF 4K TV: was $499 now $199 @ Amazon
- Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $289 @ Amazon
- Toshiba 50" C350 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $319 @ Amazon
- Samsung 43" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $527 @ Amazon
- Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon
- Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $169 @ Amazon
- TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon
- Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $579 now $398 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $899 now $798 @ Amazon
- LG C2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,096 @ Amazon
- LG B3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,396 now $1,296 @ Amazon
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,396 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,498 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" Neo QLED QN90C 4K TV: was $2,797 now $1,697 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,597 @ Amazon
- Hinsense U7 65" mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,049 now $727 @ Amazon
Laptops and Computing
- Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
- Acer Swift X: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon
- Asus Chromebook C203XA: was $249 now $184 @ Amazon
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15": was $799 now $645 @ Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon
- HP Pavilion 15" Laptop: was $944 now $734 @ Amazon
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon
- Koolertron Single-Handed Programmable Keyboard: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon
- RedThunder K10 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo: was $79 now $55 @ Amazon
Apple
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
- AirPods: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- AirPods (3rd Gen): $169 now $149 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
- 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13" (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Headphones and AV
Bose 700: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $17 @ Amazon
- Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- 1More PistonBuds Pro: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser CX Plus Wireless Earbuds: was $179 now $85 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon
- Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $96 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon
- 1 BY ONE Bluetooth Turntable HiFi System: was $319 now $249 @ Amazon
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2: was $399 now $375 @ Amazon
- JBL Bar 1300X: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon
- Jabra Elite 7 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
- Echo Buds (2023) Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- Echo Buds (2021) Wireless Earbuds with ANC: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
- TUINYO Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: was $59 now $26 @ Amazon
Phones
- iPhone 15: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T
- iPhone SE (2022): free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: get 6 free months on select plans @ Mint Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 w/ free Pixel Watch 2 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel 8: $699 w/ free Pixel Buds Pro @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $329 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
- OnePlus 11: was $699 now $569 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $649 @ Amazon
- OnePlus Nord N20 5G: was $299 now $200 @ Amazon
- Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Appliances
iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
- Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $36 @ Amazon
- Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
- Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $269 now $149 @ Amazon
- iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus: was $699 now $348 @ Amazon
- Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
- Elite Gourmet EMG6505G Indoor Electric BBQ Grill: was $42 now $34 @Amazon
- Kalamera 24'' Wine Cooler Refrigerator: $698 @ Amazon
- Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $309 now $169 @ Amazon
Smart Home & Accessories
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $12 @ Amazon
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential.
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $159 @ Amazon
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system: was $239 now $154 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Camera: was $94 now $49 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor (3-Pack): was $249 now $99 @ Amazon
- SodaStream Art Bundle: was $199 now $109 @ Amazon
- Sony HTX8500 Soundbar: was $399 now $198 @ Amazon
Gaming
- Xbox Game 3-Month Game Pass: was $44 now $40 @ Amazon
- WD_Black SN850X 2TB SSD: was $309 now $119 @ Amazon
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB: was $219 now $129 @ Amazon
- HyperX CloudX Flight: was $159 now $95 @ Amazon
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
- Elden Ring: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- Spider-Man Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition): was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
- Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
- Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): was $59 now $41 @ Amazon
- Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- Metroid Dread: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
- Cuphead: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
- Nintendo Switch Sports: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon
- NieR: Automata: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon