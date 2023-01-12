Pre-order the Ring Car Cam and save $50 at Amazon right now

Ring is well-known for making some of the best video doorbells on the market. Now, for the first time, you can bring Ring to your car, and save some money on it too.

The Ring Car Cam is $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for a limited time. This pre-order deal takes $50 off the Ring Car Cam’s $249 price, and the camera will ship out starting February 15th. You have until January 31st to make your pre-order at the discounted price.

The Ring Car Cam is a dual-view dash cam that won our Best of CES 2023 Awards. It draws power from your car's OBD-II port and can alert you if it senses activity in or around your vehicle. It also works with Alexa and can record and save video footage. This pre-order deal knocks $50 off the Ring Car Cam. The device will ship out starting February 15th.

The Ring Car Cam is a totally new device, so it’s great to score a saving on it before it has even been released. It’s the first time Ring has made a dedicated car camera and it looks like it shares many of the same features as the best dash cams, with a few useful extras.

First up, the Ring Car Cam has a near 360-degree field of view thanks to its dual cameras. While the inner camera is mainly designed to record the inside of your car, it will be able to see and record out the back window if it’s nice and bright. You can also disable the inner camera and microphone with a physical shutter if you want some privacy.

We also like the Ring Car Cam’s compact and discreet design, with no wires visible to outsiders. Its stand fits between the dashboard and windshield of your car. That means no residue left over from adhesives if you ever have to move it.

Like most Ring devices, the Ring Car Cam lets you see and talk to people in your car through the Ring app. This feature relies on an LTE connection to send live footage to your phone, and requires a subscription to Ring Protect Go ($6/month or $60/year.) This is separate from the standard Ring Protect plan.