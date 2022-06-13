New Echo Dot is just $27 in epic early Prime Day deal

The bulk of Prime Day deals are expected to surface next month, but this year Amazon isn’t waiting until July to offer some seriously strong savings across its range of Alexa-enabled gadgets.

Right now, you can get the Echo Dot (4th Gen) on sale for $27 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $22 off its usual price and brings the smart speaker back down to its lowest ever price. We last saw this level of discount in April, and we expect the available stock to be snapped up quickly, so don’t delay and order yours as soon as possible.

Echo Dot (2020): was $49 now $27 @ Amazon

With quality sound for the price, a revamped spherical design, and access to all things Alexa, the new Echo Dot is a worthy purchase at the best of times. But now it's $22 off, and down to its lowest ever price, you can't afford to miss out on this early Prime Day deal.

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Compared to the traditional 4th gen Echo Dot, this smart speaker comes with a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or used as a countdown clock. Offered in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue, this Echo Dot will sit beautifully on any surface. Amazon just knocked 33% off its listed price.

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) is the latest model in the Echo Dot range and is currently the easiest, not to mention the cheapest, way to bring Amazon Alexa into your home. Plus, the fourth generation of Echo Dot is a big upgrade over its predecessor with a new look and seriously upgraded sound.

This smart speaker offers a wealthy variety of features — you'll be able to ask Alexa to stream music, control your other smart devices, call your friends and family, or add things to your shopping list.

Thanks to the device’s redesigned shape, the Echo Dot’s speakers sound better than ever. This may look like a compact speaker, but it makes an impression with a substantial audio profile. It’s capable of filling an entire room with sound, which makes it perfect if you want to listen to music in the living room, bedroom or dining room. Alternatively, why not take it outside and use it in the backyard during summer BBQs.

If you can stretch your budget a little further, for an extra $12 you can get an Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock for $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's got the same internals and design as the 4th gen Echo Dot, but with an LED clock display across the front. This means it can also be used as a clock, timer, and it'll even display the temperature outside.

This is just one of many Prime Day deals that we’ll be highlighting over the coming weeks, so make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of the annual sales event. We’ll flag all the biggest savings, so you never miss an all-time low price.