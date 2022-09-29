National Coffee Day 2022 — best deals on Lavazza, Ninja, Braun, and more

September 29th officially marks National Coffee Day, and fans of hot beverages everywhere will be celebrating by brewing themselves a cup or two.

If you're in the mood to upgrade your coffee drinking experience, we've found the best deals from around the web on everything from multi-cup coffee makers to dedicated espresso machines.

Just as an example, our number one pick for the best coffee maker on the market is $25 off right now. That's the Braun Brew Sense Coffee Maker KF6050 for $105 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Below you'll find other coffee maker deals to take advantage of on National Coffee Day.

Additionally, today (September 29) you can get a free hot or iced coffee at participating Krispy Kreme locations (opens in new tab). If you're a rewards member, you'll also get a free donut.

Coffee Makers/Espresso Machines: from $29 @ Best Buy

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Best Buy is offering coffee makers and espresso machines starting from $29. The sale includes Keurig, Ninja, Bella Pro Series, and more.

Braun KF6050WH BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker: $129 $105 @ Amazon

The Braun BrewSense KF6050WH is our favorite coffee maker currently on the market. It does exactly what you need it to do: makes delicious coffee, consistently, every time. It also has a stylish design, and won't take up too much counter space. Check out our Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker review (opens in new tab) for the full lowdown.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker: $169 $137 @ Amazon

One of our favorite coffee makers on the market, the Ninja Specialty is $30 cheaper than usual right now. Excellent news if you're just looking for a ground coffee system with a range of different specialty brew options.

De'Longhi Stilosa: $155 $119 @ Amazon

For those who want more than regular coffee, the De'Longhi Stilosa can brew two shots of espresso at a time, and has a powerful 15-bar pump to ensure you get that nice crema. A built-in steamer also lets you whip up cappuccinos and lattes, too.