Must-play Nintendo Switch games are on sale ahead of Black Friday — 7 deals I’d buy now

Early Black Friday deals have arrived, and some of best Nintendo Switch games are on sale at impressively discounted prices!

If you’re looking for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch, you don’t need to wait until the sales event officially arrives in a few weeks, as the early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are pretty strong this year. Several of my favorite Switch games are on sale right now including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Persona 5 Royal.

As there are so many reduced Switch games to choose from, I’m rounding up my top picks below. And be sure to check back later if you’re after a specific title as I’ll be updating this article with freshly discounted Nintendo Switch games as Black Friday rapidly approaches.

Best early Black Friday Switch game deals

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $57 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse on a quest to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $43 @ Amazon

One of the most delightful and bizarre games on the Switch, Bayonetta 3 skews a bit older than standard Nintendo fare. In this innovative sequel, you'll take control of the smart-talking witch Bayonetta as she punches, kicks, shoots and sashays her way through more than a dozen chapters of balletic battles against a variety of eldritch foes.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi saga ever told.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $31 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokemon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. Ni No Kuni is one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch.