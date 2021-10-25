MacBook Pro M1 is $150 off in this early Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday laptop deals are starting to appear at multiple retailers, and offers on Apple MacBooks are always among the most popular available. That’s why you won't want to miss this sizeable saving on the MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get the MacBook Pro M1 512GB for $1,349 at Amazon. That’s $150 off its usual price of $1,499. And if you don’t need quite that much storage space, then the MacBook Pro M1 256GB model is down to $1,169 at Amazon; that’s a healthy $130 off its usual price of $1,299. Whichever model you opt for, you’re getting a very decent discount.

This isn’t the biggest saving on the MacBook Pro M1 we’ve seen so far this year — all configurations were $200 off over the summer — but it's still a saving worth your attention. That's particularly true right now, as stock shortages are expected to seriously impact Black Friday deals this year and the MacBook Pro M1 will likely be one of the most popular laptops for gifting this holiday season.

For good reason, too: the MacBook Pro M1 is an excellent machine. In our MacBook Pro M1 review, this laptop’s M1 chip delivered seriously impressive speeds that most Windows laptops can’t beat. For example, it took the MacBook Pro just 7 minutes and 46 seconds to transcode a 4K video, compared to over 18 minutes for the Dell XPS 13.

You'll also love the battery life offered by the MacBook Pro M1. In our web surfing battery test, this notebook endured for an epic 16 hours and 25 minutes. That's 6 hours longer than the previous Intel MacBook Pro and over 5 hours longer than the XPS 13.

Other highlights include a bright and colorful Retina display, a comfortable Magic keyboard, and a very responsive touchpad. We do wish Apple included more than just two Thunderbolt ports, though. And the bezels around the display could be thinner. Many of these negatives have been fixed by Apple's new MacBook Pro 2021 (14-inch) and MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch), but they are much more expensive machines and you're unlikely to see any deals on them for a while.