MacBook Air M2 just crashed to $999 — that’s the lowest price eve

The MacBook Air M2 is a truly fantastic laptop. It’s so good that we currently rank it as the very best laptop you can buy. But there’s no denying that Apple’s decision to price it higher than its predecessor stings a little bit. Fortunately, Amazon just slashed this epic machine down to the price it perhaps should have been all along.

For a limited time, the 13.6” MacBook Air M2 (256GB) is on sale for $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $200 off the laptop’s full retail price of $1,199. This is the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this best-in-show MacBook and comfortably qualifies as one of the best Apple deals you can get right now. If Amazon sells out, the same price is currently available at B&H Photo (opens in new tab).

The MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. It delivers everything you could want from a notebook. The show stealer is the new M2 chip that enables lightening-fast performance, but the stunning 13.6-inch display is another highlight. We also love its 14 hours of battery life and it's 20% smaller profile compared to its predecessor. And all of this comes packaged in Apple's trademark sleek design. This $200 saving at Amazon drops this impressive laptop down to a new lowest price ever, and B&H Photo (opens in new tab) has price matched this deal.

At Tom’s Guide, we’re seriously big fans of the MacBook Air M2. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that you should purchase the MacBook Air M2 instead of the latest MacBook Pro. There’s plenty to rave about with this machine but we primarily love it because it combines Apple’s consistently slick design with seriously impressive performance.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we said “The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop for those willing to spend a little bit more for a great laptop. It delivers top-notch performance, over 14 hours of battery life and a bright and colorful display all in a delightfully portable design.”

In our testing, we were most impressed with the laptop’s stunning 13.6-inch display, and yet even with this bigger screen size, the MacBook Air M2 is overall 20% smaller than the previous model. Of course, the flagship new addition is Apple's M2 chip, and the silicon is worthy of all the attention. Our reviewer put this laptop through its pace with dozens of open tabs while also editing images and uploading files and the MacBook Air M2 handled it all with ease. The 14 hours of battery life deserves another mention as well.

The slightly distracting notch and support for only a single external monitor were drawbacks, but these are minor issues that don’t manage to distract from one of Apple’s best devices to date. As noted, our biggest gripe at launch was its initially high price, but this Black Friday deals makes this far less of an issue.

Last-minute holiday deals are in full swing right now, and if you've left your shopping late then your lack of organization has actually paid off because this is one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year. Don't miss the chance to score the MacBook Air M2 at an all-time low price, we don't expect this one to stick around for too long.