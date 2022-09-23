Last-minute back to school sale at Staples knocks 40% off laptops

By Louis Ramirez
published

Save on HP, Lenovo, Asus, and more

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 on counter
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Most students are back at school by now, but if you're still in need of a new laptop, one retailer is offering a sitewide sale on mainstream laptops. 

For a limited time, Staples is taking up to 40% off laptops with prices from $199 (opens in new tab). The sale includes systems from Asus, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. Even better, many of the laptops qualify for free 1-hour pickup or free next-day shipping. (Make sure to read our guide to the best Staples promo codes for more ways to save).

If you're looking for an everyday machine, the Asus VivoBook 15 for $529 (opens in new tab) (was $679) is a solid choice. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1240P CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We like this machine because it includes 12GB of RAM, instead of the standard 8GB. That should allow for a little more flexibility when running multiple applications. 

For more discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best laptop deals at all of today's top retailers. 

