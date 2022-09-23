Last-minute back to school sale at Staples knocks 40% off laptops

Most students are back at school by now, but if you're still in need of a new laptop, one retailer is offering a sitewide sale on mainstream laptops.

For a limited time, Staples is taking up to 40% off laptops with prices from $199 (opens in new tab). The sale includes systems from Asus, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. Even better, many of the laptops qualify for free 1-hour pickup or free next-day shipping. (Make sure to read our guide to the best Staples promo codes for more ways to save).

Staples is taking up to 40% off select laptop during its latest sale. After discount, laptops start from $199. The sale includes MSI, Asus, HP, Microsoft, Lenovo, and more. It includes mainstream machines as well as a few gaming-oriented rigs.

If you're looking for an everyday machine, the Asus VivoBook 15 for $529 (opens in new tab) (was $679) is a solid choice. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1240P CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We like this machine because it includes 12GB of RAM, instead of the standard 8GB. That should allow for a little more flexibility when running multiple applications.

