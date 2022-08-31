Labor Day TV deal: 55-inch 4K TV slashed by $450 at Amazon

Earlier this summer we announced the winners of the annual Tom’s Guide Awards 2022 . The platform allows us to shine a spotlight on what we believe is the best tech you can buy, and when an awards winner goes on sale, we definitely take notice. And thanks to the ongoing Labor Day TV sales that's happened to one of favorite TVs of the past 12 months.

For a limited time, the Hisense 55” U8H Mini LED 4K TV is on sale for $649 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $450 saving compared to the TV’s regular retail price of $1,099. We named the Hisense U8H the best value TV back in July, and also cited it as the TV deals to watch ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But there’s no need to wait as Labor Day sales have already seen it drop lower than ever.

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just dropped even lower courtesy of this epic Labor Day deal at Amazon. The 55-inch Hisense U8H is currently $450 off and includes a wealth of new TV tech alongside a 4K ULED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

Picking the best value TV is never an easy task, but the Hisense U8H got the nod this year because this model adds plenty of additional features you’d normally expect to be reserved for more pricey sets. This television comes packing Mini LED, Dolby Atmos sound with built-in its 2.1.2 audio system, and a native 120Hz refresh rate. At this price point, that’s a lot more new TV tech than you’d expect.

In our Hisense U8H hands on we were plenty impressed with what we saw. We praised its excellent color volume, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support and we also really liked the backlit buttons on the remote control. The latter might sound like a small feature but once you’ve used a backlist remote you’ll struggle to return to the days of fumbling in the dark while trying to increase the volume or pause Netflix.

At $450 off what was already a great value TV is now an even bigger bargain. In fact, this sale is so good that we rank it as one of the strongest TV deals of the year to date. Labor Day sales are a great chance to score a discounted television, and unmissable discounts like this are exactly why the holiday has earned such a reputation among bargain hunters.