I’m a sleep writer and Helix’s new Black Friday mattress sale is the best I’ve seen

As a sleep writer for Tom's Guide, I know that Helix Sleep makes great stomach, back and side sleeper mattresses for a range of budgets. The brand has recently improved its Black Friday mattress deal, giving you Up to 25% off mattresses plus a free bedding bundle worth up to $330. That's a saving worth over $1,000 with some models, with the free bedding comprising sheets, a mattress protector and pillows.

The mattress I'd buy in the Helix Black Friday sale is the Helix Midnight Luxe, a softer, more luxurious feeling bed than the original Helix Midnight. It's one of the best mattresses for relieving pressure on the hips and shoulders, making it an ideal mattress for side sleepers, and I think people with back pain will also benefit from its enhanced lumbar support.

While I don't think this plush and contouring mattress would be firm enough for back and stomach sleepers, especially those with a heavier weight, side sleepers will definitely benefit from the extra-cushioning. The Helix Midnight Luxe also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, a 15 year warranty and free shipping.

Helix Midnight Luxe by Helix Sleep

Was: from $1,3730.80

Now: from $1,030.30 at Helix Sleep

Saving: up to $718.40 Summary: As the best hybrid mattress for side sleepers, the Midnight Luxe Mattress is Helix's most popular premium mattress. It comes in six different sizes, from twin to California King, and sports a breathable quilted cover to help dissipate excess heat – so it should keep hot sleepers cool at night. Along with its cooling cover, the mattress is made up of five different layers. These layers include copper gel memory foam to contour to your body, plus a layer of wrapped coils to relieve pressure on your hips. The mattress is rated a medium-firm (6 out of 10) on the firmness scale, making it well-suited to a range of body types. However, as this bed is designed for side sleepers in mind, it may be too soft for some. Stomach and back sleepers should opt for something firmer, such as the Helix Dusk . You’ll have a 100-night trial to test the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress for yourself, plus you'll get a bedroom bundle (including pillow and sheet set) worth up to $333. Benefits: 100 night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: There are regular Helix mattress sales on every bed the company makes, so it's rare that you'll have to pay full price. Starting from October, a 20% discount was the biggest early Black Friday deal we had seen from Helix Sleep. However, the brand has now increased their sitewide discount from 20% to 25% and, on top of free pillows, they have thrown a sheet and a mattress protector into their free sleep bundle. This deal is likely to stick around throughout the Black Friday season, so now is definitely the best time to buy a Helix mattress .

Are medium-firm beds good for side sleepers?

When choosing the best mattress in a box for your body and budget, you'll quickly notice that nearly all of them are available in a medium firm feel. This is without doubt the most popular mattress firmness, as medium firm is designed to cater to as many sleep positions as possible. Back sleepers tend to benefit the most from medium-firmness as it's soft enough to support your body’s lumbar region and firm enough to avoid that 'sinking in feeling'.

While the medium-firm mattress is suitable for most side sleepers, many people who sleep on their side – especially those with a lightweight frame – may benefit from a mattress that’s rated soft on the firmness scale because its softness cushions your hips and shoulders. However, most side sleepers will do just fine with a medium firm mattress – especially if you’re between 130lbs and 250lbs.