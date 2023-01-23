I test smart speakers, and my favorite is $50 off right now

I test speakers for a living, and the Denon Home 150 is my favorite small smart speaker at the moment — it's easy to set up and the bass is exceptional.

Right now you can get the Denon Home 150 smart speaker for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab), that's $50 off the MSRP. The discounted price is available on both the black or white color options. The same great deal can also be found at Best Buy (opens in new tab), and Walmart (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Denon Home 150 was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Denon Home 150 uses the HEOS platform to integrate with compatible multi-room speakers. It can be paired as part of a home theater setup where two speakers are used as rear surrounds, and as a single music speaker or paired in stereo. It sounds bigger than it has any right to for its size, making this one of the best-sounding smart speakers and an absolute bargain at 20% off.

My review of the Denon Home 150 will be published very shortly. In meantime, I noticed that this entry-level smart speaker had a very worthwhile $50-off at several popular online retailers, which is better than the bear-rival Sonos One ($219) right now.

In my experience, the Denon sounds even better than the Sonos One, and is the better buy overall if you want more bang for your buck. It has all the right smarts to make it a worthy challenger to the top-ranking best smart speakers around, and the proximity sensor that lights up the controls on the Denon's top surface is a neat touch.

In terms of sound output, the Home 150 goes remarkably loud for its compact dimensions. But what impresses me most is the low end it manages to bring to the party with a surprising amount of bass gravitas.

Elsewhere, the Denon puts in a good performance with vocals, and the Home 150 sounds more natural and musically voiced compared to the Sonos One. Treble is the only area where the frequency range seemed a little rolled off, but a quick twiddle with the EQ controls soon brought the frequency balance back into line for my ears.

The Denon Home 150 is a very impressive little smart speaker at the price, and the 20% discount makes it even better value.