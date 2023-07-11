I test gaming laptops for a living — these are the 3 best Prime Day deals I’d get

Are you looking for a new gaming laptop? Then you’re in luck: Amazon Prime Day is going strong, making this the ideal time to save.

When it comes to picking out one of the best gaming laptops, you should consider what’s most important to you. Would you rather sacrifice portability to have a bigger screen? How much does resolution matter to you? And are you the type of gamer who is happy to drop a few frames to buy a budget laptop?

I’ve been reviewing gaming laptops for a while now, and below I’ve picked a trio of deals that have caught my eye. I think all three of these machines hit a sweet spot between price vs performance.

And yes, technically two of these offers aren’t actually Prime Day Deals. But hey, it’s not like Amazon is the only place you can make a great saving on some of the best gaming laptops this week.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you’re looking for rock-solid gaming performance at 1080p, look no further than the MSI Cyborg 15 . Our favorite budget gaming laptop is even more appealing now that it’s had $300 knocked off. Thanks to a solid 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, this affordable laptop is perfect for gamers looking to enjoy the best Steam games . The 144Hz refresh rate of the Cyborg's screen makes blasting Hell beasts in Doom Eternal a responsive (ultra gory) treat. you’re going to have to lower a good few graphical settings. We loved this laptop when it was $1,000, and we love it even more now that it’s temporarily down to $700.

Alienware x14

(Image credit: Future)

When we originally reviewed the Alienware x14 , we found it to be one one the slickest, thinnest gaming laptops around. That still remains the case in 2023. You won’t find many machines that measure in at just 0.6 inches thick. While its 12th gen Intel Alder Lake CPU and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU aren’t quite at the bleeding edge, they’re still capable of producing impressive performance in games at 1080p (provided you play at medium settings). And don’t forget, this lovely little machine is way more portable than the most powerful gaming laptops.

Alienware x14: was $1,899 now $1,200 @ Best Buy

The x14 is one of the most distinctive gaming laptops we've tested here at Tom's Guide. We love how absurdly slim it is, which makes it one of the most ultra-portable gaming laptops on the market. Though we'd love an OLED version, the x14's 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display can still serve up responsive 1080p gaming sessions.

Check other retailers: $1,491 @ Walmart



Razer Blade 15

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 15 (2022) is one of the best OLED gaming laptops you can buy. The screen of the Blade 15 is seriously impressive. Not only does its 1440p (2560 x 1440) OLED panel produce stunning contrast and colors, it boasts a hugely responsive 240Hz refresh rate. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, the Blade 15 has enough horsepower to run most modern games well. Play Resident Evil 4 on this and tell me OLED isn’t the best display type around.