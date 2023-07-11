I cover deals for a living and this is the cheapest 4K Prime Day TV I've ever seen

TV deals are the bread and butter of Prime Day. However, here's one Prime Day TV deal even I didn't expect to see — and I've been reporting on Prime Day for nine years.

Via invite only, you can get the Amazon 43-inch Omni 4K Fire TV on sale for just $99. That's $300 off and the cheapest 4K TV I've ever seen. However, there is a caveat to this deal. You must request an invite to buy it. To do so, just log into your Prime account and click the "request invite" button (located where you'd normally find the "add to cart" button). You'll get a quick confirmation from Amazon and then you'll have to wait for Amazon to e-mail you a link to buy the TV at this price — if they accept your request.

Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $99 @ Amazon

Request invite! Save $300 on this 43-inch Fire TV by reserving it ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This model offers a 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, it's got Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

These invite-only Prime Day deals are new for 2023. They're Amazon's way of preventing highly sought-after deals from selling out. I requested an invite a few days ago, but unfortunately have yet to receive anything from Amazon.

The 43-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV (released in March 2023) in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale, as there are better/cheaper options for your money.

At $99, you simply won't find a cheaper 4K TV. Whether you're buying it for a small living room or spare home office — it's a killer deal at that price point. But if like me you don't get an invite, make sure to check out our guide to the best budget TVs of 2023. (Spoiler: Our favorite overall budget TV is on sale at Best Buy).